Covington Farmer’s Market to present annual Farm to Fork fundraiser Saturday at Covington Plaza

The Covington Farmers Market will present its annual Farm to Fork fundraiser on Saturday, June 21, at Covington Plaza from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Farm to Fork is the main fundraising event for the Covington Farmers Market, and features food items from local growers and vendors.

This year, the event features a buffet-style menu, with selections that include pineapple teriyaki bratwurst skewers from Hampton Ridge Farm, lamb gyro kebabs from North Valley Croft, sausage stuffed mushrooms from Pine Hill Farm, sassy pimento cheese and pretzel bites from Boone Creek Creamery, and much more. Beer and ciders will be available to purchase from West Sixth Brewing Covington Haus.

Meadowgrass Mule Unit will provide music at the event, bringing a high-energy blend of Bluegrass, Americana, and folk.

The Covington Farmers Market is a program of The Greater for Great Neighborhoods, and runs on donations and sponsorships from the community and various events/ program.

The Farm to Fork event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are still available while supplies last and can be purchased at greatneighborhoods.networkforgood.com.

City of Covington