KCPL exceeds visitors expectations during Latonia Branch opening; Wave on Wheels set for June 28

The Kenton County Public Library officially opened its newest branch in June 10 with community response during the first week exceeding the Library’s expectations, with 3,230 visitors.

Opening day alone, the Lationia Branch welcomed more than 1,600 visitors, who checked out 961 items. By the end of the week, 2,399 items had been borrowed from the new location.

Early feedback on the branch’s programs and activities has been overwhelmingly positive. More than 350 families have taken part in the popular penguin scavenger hunt throughout the building, leading up to a visit from Newport Aquarium’s Wave on Wheels. The program, which features a live penguin, will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to all ages.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been nothing short of incredible,” said Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library. “Seeing so many people walk through the doors on opening day affirmed just how much this branch means to Latonia. I’m also deeply grateful to our staff, whose dedication, creativity and hard work made this vision a reality. This branch is a testament to what can happen when a community comes together around the power of learning, connection and access.”

Latonia Branch Manager Paul Duryea sayid that feedback from visitors has been positive.

“We’ve heard from countless residents just how walkable the new location is to their home,” he said. “That is one of the key reasons why Latonia was selected as the location, so we are thrilled that our neighbors are taking advantage of their new service.”

Duryea said staff have been helping patrons with more than just library materials.

“One of the highlights of the week was assisting a couple with printing their wedding program, seating chart and table cards,” Duryea said.

The branch recently installed a large-format printer capable of producing banners, posters, and other oversized materials. In the coming months, notary services are also expected to be added.

The Latonia Branch, located at 3911 Winston Avenue in the Latonia Commerce Center in Covington, is the library system’s first branch in a retail space. A 24-hour book return is available through a slot in the front windows. Hours of operation are:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information of KCPL’s new Latonia Branch, visit kentonlibrary.org.

