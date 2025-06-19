Governors Beshear, DeWine unveil campanion bridge design for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday unveiled a state-of-the-art design type for the new companion bridge that’s part of the 8-mile-long Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The decision marks a major milestone on one of the nation’s most significant transportation investments that improves safety and strengthens economic development opportunities.

“The new companion bridge will be a game-changer for commuting families, and it’ll revolutionize a crucial economic corridor,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is a project that has been dreamed of for years and that many said would never happen. But we are getting it done by working together – and we’re doing it without tolls.”

The selected design is a cable-stayed independent deck bridge. Compared to the other options considered, this design is lower in cost and easier to build.

Instead of using a traditional steel truss to support the bi-level bridge’s lower deck, both decks will be supported by a cabling system similar to those used in other modern bridges, such as the Abraham Lincoln Bridge in Louisville and Veterans Glass City Skyway in Toledo. Unlike other double-deck bridges, no steel work will connect the two decks.

“As we went through the designs, we wanted this bridge to be cost effective, functional and safe, but we also wanted it to look good,” said Gov. DeWine. “This bridge will become an iconic part of the Cincinnati skyline and create a landmark gateway that honors our states’ excellence in engineering, transforms the daily commute and keeps commerce moving.”

The design team, managed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), evaluated multiple concepts against key visual and aesthetic criteria, including how well they fit the surroundings, their visual connection to the existing bridge and their potential to become a recognizable regional landmark. The design also underwent extensive technical review and wind testing. Ultimately, cost, constructability and schedule were the deciding factors in the selection of the bridge type.

On the current Brent Spence Bridge, drivers heading south into Kentucky use the upper deck. On the new bridge, northbound drivers will use the top level, giving them unobstructed views of the Cincinnati skyline and the bridge’s unique design.

“This is more than just a bridge – it’s a long-overdue investment in the future of our region,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn. “For decades, communities have waited for a safer, more efficient crossing that not only eases traffic and improves safety but also strengthens one of our most critical freight corridors. This new bridge will unlock economic opportunities, support regional growth and better connect people and commerce for generations to come.”

“This companion bridge reflects the values of the communities it connects – practical, forward-looking and built to last,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “With the bridge design selected, our expert teams continue to work hard behind the scenes on activities to help us march toward construction.”

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is among the nation’s most significant transportation transformations, spanning eight miles of I-71/I-75 in Kentucky and I-75 in Ohio. Beyond the new companion bridge, the project includes improvements to the existing Brent Spence Bridge to carry local traffic, redesigned ramp configurations throughout the corridor, new pedestrian and bike paths connecting communities to transit and employment centers and aesthetic improvements designed to create walkable, urban environments.

With the design selection complete and acknowledgement from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) concurring with the bridge type, the design-build team will continue to advance the project toward final engineering and construction phases. The companion bridge, along with comprehensive corridor improvements, will address one of the country’s most severe traffic bottlenecks while creating new opportunities for regional economic growth and community connectivity.

The existing Brent Spence Bridge, which has served the region since 1963, currently carries traffic volumes far exceeding its original design capacity. It will be reconfigured to three lanes on each deck with emergency shoulders on each side to improve safety and carry local traffic between Covington and Cincinnati. The new companion bridge will carry traffic on I-71 and I-75.

With the bridge type now selected, the project team will continue refining project and design details. To learn more and sign up for monthly updates, visit www.BrentSpenceBridgeCorridor.com.

Brent Spence Bridge Corridor