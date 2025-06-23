Damon Thayer, co-founder of Kentucky Senator Bourbon, named to ’25 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association has named Damon Thayer, co-founder of Kentucky Senator Bourbon and a longtime legislative advocate for the industry, among the five distinguished inductees into the 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

Thayer, a former Kentucky Senate Majority Leader and one of the most influential champions of Bourbon modernization laws, will be formally honored this September during Bourbon Heritage Month at the Legacy at Log Still in Nelson County.

The Hall of Fame, established in 2001, is considered the highest honor in the Bourbon industry, reserved for those who have made transformational contributions to Kentucky Bourbon’s stature, growth, and global reputation.

Thayer joins an elite class that includes Chris Morris, Craig Beam, Larry Ebersold, and the late trailblazer Mary Dowling.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be recognized by an industry I’ve spent so many years supporting,” said Thayer. “From passing laws that opened the door for Bourbon tourism and economic growth, to launching Kentucky Senator Bourbon with my business partner Andre Regard, my goal has always been to protect and promote our Kentucky spirit.”

Thayer’s induction comes at a time of notable momentum for Kentucky Senator Bourbon, the award-winning small-batch brand he co-founded in 2018. The brand recently earned a Double Gold Medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its John Brown Release and was named a finalist for Best Aged Small Batch Bourbon, with the winner to be announced at the Top Shelf Gala in November. Kentucky Senator Bourbon has also launched Louisiana Senator Bourbon, with the inaugural Huey P. Long Release set to hit shelves July 3.

With each bottle named for a U.S. Senator and crafted with historic reverence, Kentucky Senator Bourbon blends tradition with high-end taste. Its growing list of accolades continues to position the brand as a standout in the premium Bourbon category.

The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame livestream will air September 16. and will feature interviews with this year’s inductees and commentary from leading voices in the Bourbon world.

“We’re proud to have Damon receive the recognition he deserves,” said co-founder Andre Regard. “His leadership has not only shaped Kentucky Bourbon law but helped build a brand that’s winning awards, expanding into new states, and standing shoulder to shoulder with industry giants.”

