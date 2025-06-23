New basic training program in WKY graduates first class of 21 law enforcement officers

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) celebrated a significant milestone by graduating 21 law enforcement officers from the agency’s inaugural basic training class in Western Kentucky.

The facility and the 21 officers who graduated are a testament to the administration’s pledge to make Kentucky a national leader in public safety while ensuring those who protect the commonwealth have the tools and resources available to stay safe.

“Congratulations to the officers who are graduating today. They have set high standards for law enforcement training and those who will come after them in Western Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Their dedication and determination to serve their fellow Kentuckians are commendable, and I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for their safety as they work to enhance public safety for future generations.”

21 trainees completed the state-mandated 20 weeks of basic training, which included more than 800 hours of instruction in major training areas: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Keith Jackson attended the ceremony on behalf of Gov. Beshear, where he thanked the officers for answering the call to service to protect the more than 4 million Kentuckians who call the commonwealth home and the millions who visit the state every year.

“Class 558-W, you have laid the first bricks of what will be a successful career in law enforcement,” DOCJT Commissioner Mike Bosse said. “You now carry the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart, and the people you protect will see how much you care.”

“Being part of the first class in Madisonville means we made history,” said Class 558-W leader Christopher Vessels with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. “Not only do we set the standard for future classes, but it also means a lot to be close to home and the communities we serve while attending training.”

For many years, officers from every county in the Commonwealth have traveled to Richmond to receive basic training. For the first time since training became mandatory in 1998, Kentucky is simultaneously offering training in two locations. The Department of Criminal Justice Training is training officers in a building provided by the Madisonville Police Department while Team Kentucky constructs a $50 million multipurpose training facility in Madisonville.

Class 558-W graduates and their agencies are:

Skylerr Armstrong, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Bermudez, Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Joel Crawford, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Depeel, Kenton County Police Department

Jonathan Hughes, Hodgenville Police Department

Mark Kurtz, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

Hayden LeGrand, Elkton Police Department

Austin Lemieux-Gravil, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office

Luscius Lloyd, Henderson Police Department

Shawn Longest, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

William Quinn, Henderson Police Department

Austin Rathman, Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office

Brionna Ray, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office

Aaron Revelett, Princeton Police Department

Leaf Smith, Clinton Police Department

Josiah T. Trout, Mayfield Police Department

Christopher Vessels, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

Blake Wallace, Beaver Dam Police Department

Jamey Warren, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Ethan Wells, Greenville Police Department

Michael West, Warren County Sheriff’s Office

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police and airport police throughout the state, excluding only the Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department, Owensboro Police Department and Kentucky State Police, each of which have independent academies.

