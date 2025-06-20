Duke Energy presented grants totaling $150,000 to NKY and Greater Cincinnati charitable organizations

Duke Energy and its Foundation hosted its 2025 workforce development grant ceremony this week at Brighton Center in Newport.
The company awarded $150,000 in grants to 14 organizations in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati that are working to strengthen the workforce development pipeline for high-demand industries.
Wonda Winker, president and CEO of the Brighton Center, gave welcome remarks followed by remarks from Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky vice president of community relations Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt. Kim Vogelgesang from Duke Energy Foundation distributed grants totally $150,000.
The grant recipients are:
• Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership
• Brighton Center
• Butler Warren County Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training
• Chatfield College
• Cincinnati Works
• Easterseals Redwood Tristate
• Freestore Foodbank
• Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation
• Groundwork Ohio River Valley
• Northern Kentucky University
• Per Scholas
• St. Rita School for the Deaf
• Supply Chain – Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Governments
• Talbert House
