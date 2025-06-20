Duke Energy presented grants totaling $150,000 to NKY and Greater Cincinnati charitable organizations

Duke Energy and its Foundation hosted its 2025 workforce development grant ceremony this week at Brighton Center in Newport.

The company awarded $150,000 in grants to 14 organizations in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati that are working to strengthen the workforce development pipeline for high-demand industries.

Wonda Winker, president and CEO of the Brighton Center, gave welcome remarks followed by remarks from Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky vice president of community relations Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt. Kim Vogelgesang from Duke Energy Foundation distributed grants totally $150,000.

The grant recipients are:

• Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership

• Brighton Center

• Butler Warren County Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training

• Chatfield College

• Cincinnati Works

• Easterseals Redwood Tristate

• Freestore Foodbank

• Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation

• Groundwork Ohio River Valley

• Northern Kentucky University

• Per Scholas

• St. Rita School for the Deaf

• Supply Chain – Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Governments

• Talbert House

