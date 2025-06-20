Word Weavers Boone Co. to offer Christian writers workshop July 26 with author Julie Lavender

Word Weavers Boone County is inviting local writers to join a day of encouragement, instruction, and faith-centered creativity at a Christian writers workshop featuring award-winning author and speaker Julie Lavender.

Lavender, known for her heartfelt devotionals, children’s books, and faith-based nonfiction, is the author of multiple award-winning titles, including Raising Good Sons and 365 Ways to Love Your Child, and is passionate about equipping writers to use their God-given gifts for Kingdom work. She will be joined by her husband and occasional co-author, David Lavender, for a day of teaching, testimony, and practical guidance for Christian writers of all levels.

The one-day workshop is designed for writers seeking to develop their craft, connect with others who share a passion for faith-filled storytelling, and explore how to write with excellence for God’s glory — whether through blogs, books, devotionals, or other formats.

The workshop will take place Saturday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, located at 9379 Gunpowder Road in Florence. The cost is $75 and registration is required at www.writecrowdworkshop.com. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Throughout the day, participants will enjoy:

• Teaching sessions from Julie and David Lavender

• Q&A panels and interactive discussions

• Time for networking, prayer, and encouragement

• Practical tools for writing, editing, and submitting work

• Biblical encouragement for using writing as a ministry

For more information, visit www.writecrowdworkshop.com.

Word Weavers Boone County