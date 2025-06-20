‘Decision is victory for commonsense and safety of our children,’ says lawmaker who sponsored SB 150

Kentucky Today

The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld state laws like Kentucky’s Senate Bill 150, affirming that states have the constitutional authority to protect minors from experimental gender transition medical procedures. This pivotal decision resolves a national legal debate and marks a defining victory for children and Kentucky values.

SB 150, sponsored by Senate Majority Floor Leader Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, was passed in 2023 to shield children under 18 from irreversible hormone therapies and surgical interventions while reinforcing parents’ rights to be involved in their children’s critical health decisions. The law also helps preserve classroom focus by preventing the spread of politicized ideology in public schools.

“Today’s decision is a victory for commonsense and the safety of our children,” said Wise. “From day one, the Kentucky General Assembly was focused on one thing: protecting minors from making irreversible decisions before they are old enough to fully understand the consequences. The court’s ruling affirms what most Kentuckians believe — that parents matter, science matters, and our kids deserve their childhood and innocence. I’m proud of Kentucky’s leadership, grateful to Attorney General Russell Coleman for defending the law, and thankful that our nation’s highest court recognized the legitimate and compelling interests at stake. Common sense has triumphed.”

The 6–3 ruling in United States v. Skrmetti upheld the constitutionality of laws similar to SB 150, which prohibit gender transition surgeries and puberty blockers for minors.

Opponents had argued that such laws violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, but the Supreme Court rejected that claim to side with state legislatures acting to protect child safety.

“This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field,” U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound. We leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.”

The ruling affirms the General Assembly’s authority to regulate healthcare for minors reasonably.

“This decision validates what we’ve said in Kentucky all along,” Wise added. “As duly elected representatives, we have a duty to protect our most vulnerable, with or without bipartisan support. When the Governor vetoed this bill, we overrode him, because protecting children shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Kentucky is stronger when decency and common sense, not politics, drive our leadership.”

The ruling comes amid growing international skepticism over gender-altering treatments for youth. Countries like Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Finland have all restricted or paused access to similar procedures, citing a lack of long-term evidence and serious safety concerns.

Background on Senate Bill 150:

• Protects minors from irreversible and medically unproven gender transition procedures. • Empowers parents by requiring schools and providers to involve families in health decisions and mental health disclosures. • Preserves educational focus by requiring school policies to align with biological sex and respecting the First Amendment rights of educators and students.

