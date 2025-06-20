KDPH announces Dr. John Langefeld to assume role as Kentucky’s commissioner of public health July 1

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) this week announced Dr. John Langefeld will succeed Dr. Steven Stack as Kentucky’s commissioner of public health. Stack will transition to his new role of secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services secretary on July 1.

Gov. Andy Beshear praised Dr. Langefeld’s experience across clinical care, health care policy and Medicaid services.

“Team Kentucky believes that health care is a basic human right – one which Dr. Langefeld has dedicated his life to,” said Beshear. “With his wealth of experience and proven commitment to the health and well-being of Kentuckians, I am confident that Dr. Langefeld will help us build on our efforts to keep Kentuckians informed, healthy and safe.”

“Public health touches the lives of every Kentuckian in some way,” said Stack. “Team Kentucky has been through a lot together in recent years, and I am reassured that Dr. Langefeld will lead the Department for Public Health with deep commitment, compassion and a hopeful vision for all Kentuckians to reach their full human potential.”

Langefeld currently serves as the medical director for health insights and innovation at CHFS, where he leads Kentucky’s Health Quality Initiative. He has more than 30 years of health care leadership experience, including having served as Kentucky Department for Medicaid Services Chief Medical Officer.

“I am honored to continue serving Kentucky in this critical capacity. My focus will be on shifting our focus upstream, from not only treating illness but nurturing health and well-being,” said Langefeld. “This means enhancing social supports, expanding mental health resources, prioritizing preventive screenings, enhancing health policy through community engagement, and innovative, data-driven strategies. Our true measure of success will not just be the treatments we deliver, but how the people in our communities grow healthier, stronger and more resilient.”

KDPH is responsible for developing and operating state public health programs and activities for all Kentuckians. The mission of KDPH is to improve the health and safety of people in Kentucky through prevention of negative health outcomes, promotion of healthy lifestyles and protection from diseases, injury and environmental health impacts.

“Our work is about real people, with real lives, whose stories intersect at the crossroads of policy and practice,” said Langefeld. “When we align our efforts around true Health, rather than isolated programs, we can deliver life-changing outcomes for every Kentuckian. My ‘why’ is simple: I believe in Kentucky, in our people, in the power of shared purpose, and the promise of collective action. Together, let’s ensure every heartbeat in our Commonwealth resonates with vitality and hope.”

Langefeld is a native Kentuckian and earned his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine after graduating from Berea College with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He completed his residency in family medicine at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood and is a diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Langefeld and his wife, Jessica, have five children, one grandchild and a Bichon. They enjoy traveling and spending quality time with friends and family.

Langefeld’s appointment to Commissioner of KDPH is effective July 1.

For more information about KDPH visit chfs.ky.gov.

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services