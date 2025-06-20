Florence Christian Church annual School Supply Drive for Boone County Schools set for June 28

Florence Christian Church will host a church-wide Yard Sale on Saturday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 300 Main Street in Florence. All proceeds will go directly to purchasing school supplies for Boone County students.

For more than 20 years, Florence Christian Church has supported students of Boone County through its Annual School Supply Drive, a grassroots initiative aimed at ensuring that every child — regardless of circumstance—has the tools they need to start the school year strong.

What began as a small community effort around 2003 for Florence Elementary School, has grown into an operation providing personalized school supplies to thousands of students each year in Boone County Schools.

The drive specifically focuses on supporting students in Boone County who may not have the resources to shop for new supplies before the school year begins including the 9000+ students who qualified for free & reduced lunch this past school year.

“This drive is about more than pencils and notebooks,” says Kim Ochs, School Supply Drive volunteer. “It’s about showing students and families in our own backyard that they are seen, valued, and supported by their community.”

Florence Christian Church collaborates directly with school resource coordinators to identify specific needs, then uses donations to purchase supplies tailored to those requests. The result is a dignified and targeted effort that directly removes barriers to learning for local children.

“It’s our mission to nourish young minds,” Ochs said “We believe no student should have to walk into a classroom already at a disadvantage. We want every child to feel prepared, confident, and ready to learn.”

“This summer, Florence Christian Church is hosting a yard sale to benefit the School Supply Drive,” says Maggie Kays, yard sale coordinator. “It’s an opportunity for people to clean out things they’ve been meaning to get rid of, while benefiting our community.”

“The community can donate items during our designated drop-off times, and on July 28, everyone is welcome to come shop! All proceeds will go directly to supporting our local schools,” Kays said. “Any leftover items will also be donated to our Shower Ministry or other nonprofit organizations in the area.”

The event offers a chance for the entire community to participate—whether through donating gently used items, shopping at the sale, or making a direct financial contribution to the drive.

How to help

• Donate: Gently used items for the Yard Sale during designated drop-off times (contact the church office for dates and items accepted). • Shop: Come to the Yard Sale on Saturday, July 28 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.. • Give: Make a direct donation to the School Supply Drive during the sale or online at www.florencechristian.org and selecting ‘School Supply Drive’ fund. • Share: Help spread the word and encourage others to get involved.

All leftover items from the sale will be donated to Florence Christian Church’s Fresh Start Shower Ministry or distributed to other local nonprofit organizations serving the Northern Kentucky community.

“We may be a single church,” said Ochs, “but through this drive, our entire community becomes part of something bigger — supporting the next generation of learners right here at home.”

For more information about the School Supply Drive or the Yard Sale fundraiser, please contact schoolsupplies@florencechristian.org or call 859-647-5000.

Florence Christian Church