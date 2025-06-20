LifeSciKY names Amelia Wares executive operations fellow, assistant to executive director

LifeSciKY, a nonprofit lab incubator, has announced the hiring of Amelia Wares as its executive operations fellow.

Wares will support high-level strategy, community engagement, and entrepreneurial initiatives. She will also assist Executive Director Dr. Christin Godale with day-to-day operations as the organization prepares to open its brand-new life sciences lab later this year.

Wares is a biomedical engineering student at the University of Cincinnati and founder of TissuTrak, a digital health app designed to support people managing chronic illness. She also serves as a student representative for the UC Center for Entrepreneurship.

“With her experience in clinical research and medical device startups, we’re thrilled to welcome Amelia to the LifeSciKY team,” said Godale. “Her background offers a unique perspective, and I know she’ll be instrumental in our efforts to strengthen the Northern Kentucky life sciences ecosystem. As a founder herself, Amelia will be a trusted resource for our Lab Residents while helping to support emerging biotech talent.”

LifeSciKY is currently preparing to welcome the first lab residents to its Covington-based facility. The 15,000-square-foot space, located in the OneNKY Center, will provide access to affordable labs, state-of-the-art equipment, and essential resources to early-stage life sciences companies.

“Innovation has the power to transform lives, and I’m excited to be part of the growing community of entrepreneurs and life sciences leaders right here in Northern Kentucky,” Wares said. “As a student and entrepreneur, I was drawn to LifeSciKY’s strong commitment to educating and empowering the next generation of talent. With resources like the new lab and the nearby SparkHaus, Northern Kentucky is quickly becoming a dynamic hub for innovation, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

To learn more about LifeSciKY or to apply for Lab Residency, visit LifeSciKY.com.

