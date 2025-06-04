Duke the therapy dog, star of his own children’s book, to make special appearance at BCM June 29

He’s cute, he’s cuddly and he’s got a lot to say.

Meet Duke, a lovable therapy dog and the star of his own children’s book, Duke: The Best Dog in the Whole Wide World.

Duke and his co-author Bill Fowler will be making a special appearance at Behringer-Crawford Museum on Sunday, June 29 from 2 to 3 p.m. for a Chippie’s Family Fun Day where families can meet Duke in person, enjoy a reading from his book and make a dog-gone awesome craft.

The book shares valuable life lessons from a dog’s-eye view, including making friends and dealing with bullies to overcoming fear, learning new things and embracing the love of family.

While Duke may be the author, he humbly credits his human, “Gramps,” for helping bring his words to life. No bones about it. It’s going to be a howling good time.

This event is included with museum admission, but seating is limited. Registration is required by June 22 by calling 859-491-4003.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org or email info@bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum