Mike Tussey: Gary Sullivan, a man with a vision for success and a path to destiny

For so many of us there is sometimes a spark, a vision, or even a dream that can lead to an incredible career.

Gary Sullivan was a Cincinnati kid who attended Moeller High School and while there was a quiet kid without much confidence. If you were to ask Gary if in life he had the benefit of a mentor, he would instantly tell you there were three.

First and foremost, were his parents and grandparents taught him life’s values and that hard work was always a key to success.

At Moeller High, there was Father Phil Seher. Naturally, he was a teacher who always encouraged Gary while challenging him to excel.

Gary’s third mentor was a man that changed Gary’s life forever. It was Jim Hader at Carlson Hardware where Gary worked from 1971 through 1975; Jim hired Gary as assistant manager. In fact, he met Jim at the age of 16 when Gary began his career working in the hardware store as a stock boy.

Later, after attending the University of Cincinnati, he went to work full time at Cincinnati’s best known hardware chain.



This would be the beginning of a career in the home improvement industry that would lead to 55 years experience of selling, using and just talking about home improvement products.

Gary’s energy and desire to succeed and move into management soon became reality as he moved to the main office in 1980. Three years passed by quickly – in 1983 he became a limited partner.

A decade passed and in 1993, Gary became owner with his partner Rick Suder. A whirlwind of success ensued and Gary was named President of the 18 stores in the chain. He sold the company in 1997, but remained president until 2001.

Looking back, 1985 brought about a super opportunity when WCPO-TV hired Gary to do weekly home improvement tips on Friday nights and Saturday mornings. This really gave Gary tremendous confidence and pride and was also a boom to his hardware stores.

In 1986, Gary began his broadcasting career with WCKY radio as well where he took calls about home projects, maintenance, and repair while having conversations with his listeners every weekend. Gary’s On Air time was 4 hours on Saturday and 3 hours every weekend which provided him plenty of time to interact with his listeners.

Take it from me, radio has a way to motivate broadcasters into visions of new and exciting horizons. 13 years later in 1996, he created and hosted a TV show called the “Hardware Store” which aired on the HGTV channel via Time Warner Cable for 4 years. A variation of that show became a half hour show on WKRC TV.

Eventually, in 2000 the decision was made to change the name to “Homeworx” as the show continued on through 2014 on WKRC. During that tenure, in 2001 Clear Channel (iheart) syndicated Gary’s show nationally and today, it’s presently being heard over 280 markets on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cities included are Cleveland, Portland, Louisville, Denver, Boston, Tampa and New York. In fact, by 2010 Gary efforts of success has been recognized several times as one of the top 250 Talk Show Hosts in America.

Recently, I asked Gary what was his vision, the key to his road to success:

“It just kind of happened. I would like to think I’m a visionary, but really I was just really doing what I loved and people were coming to me with opportunities. Combining my business success with that of broadcasting seemed to just make things soar. In 1986, my radio show on WCKY was a success almost immediately. Hall of Fame broadcaster – Jim LaBarbara worked with me for 6 weeks teaching me the basics of radio. I was certainly a novice, but I learned quickly.”

Gary is very proud that his company grew to 14 hardware stores and he’s now on radio and TV for several hours each weekend giving home improvement tips. The work load had increased, as the business was growing rapidly.

In fact, how do you manage that type of growth and at some point – a choice needed to be made – media OR hardware stores?

Looking back, the roots of success really began in 1995 when broadcasting’s Randy Michaels created a radio network entitled -“At Home with Gary Sullivan.” The show began in 50 cities nationwide while broadcasting on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Gary explained his feelings of success: “I was very excited and really didn’t have much of a choice and I went for it all. I loved the thrill, I loved the anxiety and the the pressure. I loved everything about where my life was going. My wife was very supportive and always there. She never questioned where I was headed and I was not sure I knew where, but I knew I had to make it all work.”

There is an old adage that most anyone can remember and how the word “HOME” relates to them and their lifetime.

Remember these? “HOME SWEET HOME”, “HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS”, and “THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME.”

Today, Gary continues his National Radio Show -“At Home with Gary Sullivan” despite not working in TV and has continued doing his show for 39 years. He plans to retire when his wife Sue says he can no longer deliver a quality show.

Gary’s thoughts on such an wonderful and fine career: “My life has been busy, fun and exciting! I still love helping people with their home improvement issues. As you know, I don’t do TV anymore and I travel less, but I continue my National Radio Show on 280 stations – something that I am very proud of. I have been doing radio for 39 years which is hard to believe. A lot has changed, but I really can’t wait till the next weekend arrives. My job is my hobby and you sure can’t beat that kind of life. I ask Sue to listen a little bit every weekend and tell me what it sounds like.”

Certainly, Gary is the ultimate “family man” and fully understands the importance of “Family”: “Sue and I are very excited for our upcoming 50th wedding anniversary in December. A busy life it has been and continues to be. Family is always first and remains so today. Sue and I have 3 children and 8 grandchildren. We love to travel and play golf and spend time with our wonderful friends. Every other year it’s all family – our three children and spouses and their kids together in Hilton Head. In fact, there are 16 of us now. This is the year and we can’t wait for a week of family fun!”

I met Gary several years ago when Broadcasting’s Very Best – THE SUPER STARS gathered for our quarterly luncheon. When Gary arrives to join his veteran colleagues which includes his very good friends – RANDY MICHAELS and JIM LABARBARA, his million dollar smile becomes contagious to us all. Gary Sullivan is indeed A SUPER STAR!

I am so very proud of our friendship as he is certainly a solid pro and a broadcasting icon. Gary Sullivan will tell you – “THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME!”

