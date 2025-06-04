KYTC announces 45-day closure of portion of Kenton County’s Bristow Road beginning June 15

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of a 45-day closure of a portion of Bristow Road (KY 1303) in Kenton County beginning Sunday, June 15.

Crews will close Bristow Road between KY 536 (0.0 mile point) and south of Timber Lane (0.55 mile point), a distance of 0.55 miles. This closure will be in place to allow a safe area for crews to begin installing the roundabout at the intersection of KY 536 and KY 1303.

Access on Bristow Road from the north will be limited to local traffic south of Richardson Road (KY 842). Motorists can detour using KY 536 to Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) to either Richardson Road or Industrial Road (KY 1829).

The bridge on Richardson Road east of Dixie Highway has a reduced weight limit of three tons. Any vehicles weighing more than three tons should use the KY 536 to Dixie Highway to Industrial Road detour.

Through traffic will be maintained on Mt. Zion/Bristow Road (KY 536). Please, drive carefully through the work zone to keep our crews safe.

The widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 between KY 1303 and Williamswoods Drive began in April 2024.

The project includes the following improvements:

• Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency. • A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity. • Widening an overpass bridge over a nearby railroad. • Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work

“This project will transform Bristow Road into a safer, more efficient corridor by widening it and adding multi-use paths. These enhancements will reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and provide better connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists.” said Bob Yeager, KYTC District 6 Chief District Engineer.

The $30,750,724.98 project was awarded to Eaton Asphalt Paving Company, of Walton. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027.

The project is part of a larger series of projects – aimed at improving the KY 536 corridor from U.S. 42 in Boone County, to KY 17 in Kenton County.

The KY 536/1303 corridor will have two ongoing projects and one upcoming project. Three projects have already been completed.

The KY 536 improvement project from U.S. 42 to Tiburon Drive was completed in October 2020. This project included widening from two lanes to four lanes to improve traffic congestion, adding a multi-use path and two roundabouts to improve safety.

The KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) interchange improvement project was completed in October 2023. This project included a double crossover diamond (DCD) interchange at KY 536 and I-71/75, widening the road from three lanes to nine lanes of vehicular travel, as well as constructing a shared-use path on the north side of KY 536, and a sidewalk on the south side.

The KY 536 project from Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) to Bristow Road (KY 1303) was completed in June 2024. The project included widening the road from two lanes to four lanes of vehicular traffic, a multi-use path built on both sides of KY 536, two roundabouts, traffic signal improvements and drainage improvements. It also included widening the bridge deck to the west of Toebben Drive, and adding a right turn lane on Toebben Drive.

The KY 1303 project from Beechgrove Elementary School to the intersection at KY 536 began in Aug. 2024. This project is expected to be completed Oct. 31, 2025.

An additional project will improve safety and connectivity on KY 536 from Williamswoods Drive to KY 17. KYTC will advise motorists ahead of when this project will begin.

More project information, photos, and updates is available on KYTC’s KY 536 website.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

