Three Boone County markets accepted to list of 2025 Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Markets

Eagle Bend Alpacas/Eagle Bend’s Yarn & Fiber Shop, Kinman Farm Market LLC ,and McGlasson Farms, all located in Boone County, have been accepted into the 2025 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program, which is celebrating its 30th year.

As members of this prestigious program, these markets have committed to providing top-quality products and services to their customers. This certification ensures that each market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.

“For three decades, Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Certified Farm Market program has been a huge benefit to both communities and hardworking farm families across the commonwealth,” said KFB President Eddie Melton. “It gives markets valuable resources, credibility and a support network, and it’s also a seal of approval that lets consumers know the food they’re buying was grown and raised by their trusted neighbors.”

Eagle Bend Alpacas/Eagle Bend’s Yarn & Fiber Shop is a destination yarn shop located at 7812 East Bend Road in Burlington that carries yarns made from its alpaca and sheep herd. Hand-dyed and locally milled, the yarns are exclusive and one-of-a-kind. Eagle Bend also carries roving, raw fiber and core-spun yarns, felting supplies, a variety of accessories made from alpaca fiber, and Alpaca accessories, including gloves, hats and socks. The shop offers instructional classes on how to knit or crochet, and educational farm tours are available by appointment for a separate fee. The market is open year round.

Located at 4175 Burlington Pike in Burlington, Kinman Farm Market offers sweet corn, blackberries, cabbage, cantaloupe, eggplant, cucumbers, apples, onions, peaches, beans, peppers, potatoes, squash, strawberries, tomatoes, watermelons, eggs, pumpkins, gourds, straw, corn stalks and more. It also sells greenhouse flowers, honey, jams, jellies, salsas, herbs, vegetable plants and meats, as well as Christmas trees. The market is open from May to December.

Located at 5832 River Road in Hebron, McGlasson Farms offers a wide range of home-grown fruits and vegetables. The market is open from May to November. Beginning in late May, guests can pick their own strawberries, followed by blackberries and blueberries in mid-late June. The summer season officially starts in July with sweet corn, tomatoes, red potatoes, green beans, green onions, kale, peppers, peaches, eggplant, okra, cabbage, melons and more. Visit in September and October for the fall harvest including nearly 30 varieties of apples, pumpkins, fresh apple cider, caramel apples, sweet potatoes, summer and winter squash, fall decorations, mums, gourds, cornstalks, Indian corn, apple fritters and more. Maple syrup is available year-round.

The KFB Certified Farm Market logo identifies markets certified through this program, and they are listed in the online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits, with the aim of increasing the net farm income of member markets.

Consumers can find the KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. For a complete list of markets, visit the KFB Certified Farm Market website or download the KFB App.

Kentucky Farm Bureau