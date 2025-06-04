GCTC Nursing program awarded Candidacy Status by Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

Gateway Community and Technical College has announced its Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Program has reached a significant milestone in its pursuit of excellence in nursing education.

The program has officially been granted Candidacy Status by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), a critical first step toward earning full national accreditation.

“Achieving ACEN candidacy is a testament to the quality of our curriculum, the dedication of our faculty, and the hard work of our students,” said Amber M. Carter, MBA, CMA (AAMA), Dean of Health Professions at Gateway. “This recognition reflects our continued commitment to meeting the highest standards in nursing education.”

Candidacy is the first formal stage in the ACEN accreditation process and signals that Gateway’s ADN program has met rigorous eligibility requirements. While it does not yet represent full national accreditation, candidacy indicates that the program is on the path to potentially earning this prestigious distinction.

• Candidacy is not accreditation – the program must still complete the full ACEN evaluation process • Accreditation is not guaranteed – but candidacy reflects significant progress • If accreditation is granted, it will be retroactive to May 27

Over the next two years, Gateway’s ADN program will continue working closely with ACEN to complete the required steps for full accreditation, including a formal site visit and review.

To maintain candidacy, the program must achieve initial accreditation by May 27, 2027. If the timeline is not met, Gateway will have the opportunity to reapply.

“Our students deserve the very best in nursing education, and this candidacy affirms that we are delivering just that,” Carter added. “We are grateful to our community partners, faculty, and staff for their support in reaching this important point in our journey.”

Gateway’s ADN program is now officially listed as a Candidate program on the ACEN website under the “Search ACEN Programs” section.

For more information about Gateway’s Health Professions programs, visit gateway.kctcs.edu.

Gateway Community and Technical College