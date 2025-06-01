Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky honored volunteers at Florence Nature Park celebration

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) honored its local volunteers with a commemorative celebration and awards ceremony at the Florence Nature Park. The recent event applauded individuals who support the organization’s mission to provide Life Saving, Life Changing care to neighbors in need.

This past year, 590 volunteers gave nearly 12,000 hours of their time to ESNKY — a gift valued at over $333,000.

ESNKY’s Chief Operating Officer Kim M. Webb said, “Every hour was a moment of compassion, and every act was a reminder that hope is built by many hands and open hearts. We are endlessly grateful for the lives touched and the lives changed.”

These individuals make a lasting impact, helping those in need, and strengthening the fabric of the local community. To honor volunteer service, ESNKY presented awards that highlighted their dedication—ranging from certificates of appreciation to prestigious accolades:

• Holy Spirit Parish & St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was awarded the Ralph Drees Impact Award for work with the Campbell County Cold Shelter project, which provided a temporary haven during the extreme winter weather we experienced earlier this year, housing 166 individuals over the course of 28 days, totaling 879 bed nights. This group led volunteer coordination, provided essential supplies and never missed a night.



• Shelter Advocate and former ESNKY guest Michael Dunham received the Leroy Collins Award for exceptional performance on the job and his continual efforts to give back to the organization. This award was started to recognize someone who had been homeless, but after recovering from their own situation, gave back via volunteering or working at ESNKY.



• Associates of the Congregation of Divine Providence received the Beyond the Call of Duty Award for their dedication to regular meal delivery and bringing joy to the shelter through thoughtful gestures like celebrating guests’ birthdays each month.



Guests at the commemorative event also heard from Brie and Jade, Ignite student interns, and Webb honored outgoing board members Wes Botto, Sarah Houseman, Andrew Schierberg, and Emily Toebbe for their leadership, vision and dedication to the mission over the years.

As the weather warms up, ESNKY is still in need of volunteers. Whether it’s bingo, cornhole, or cards, there are many ways to get involved beyond the meal and clothing donations. Those interested in volunteering at ESNKY should contact Maya Mintu at maya.mintu@esnky.net.