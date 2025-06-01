Key organizations to celebrate state’s 233rd birthday on Kentucky History Day June 7 in Frankfort

Staff report

The Kentucky Historical Society and others will celebrate Kentucky’s 233rd birthday on Kentucky History Day, sponsored by WesBanco, June 7 in Frankfort.

The events are free and open to the public. The day starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m., and it’s a day packed with vibrant festivities that showcase the best of what makes Kentucky extraordinary.

Dive into the rich tapestry of Kentucky’s culture through a variety of activities that highlight the state’s tourism, arts, heritage, and history.

Experience the heart and soul of Kentucky with captivating living history demonstrations, engaging performances, and interactive exhibits that will transport attendees through time. This is more than just a celebration — it’s a sensory exploration of the state’s unique identity.

Mark your calendar and prepare for a fun-filled schedule of events featuring the Department of Parks, Kentucky Heritage Council, Kentucky Historical Society, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities Council, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s KY Proud Program, Kentucky Artisan Center, and so much more.

Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration of Kentucky’s legacy and future. Interested in volunteering for this event? Click here.

Preliminary Schedule of Events:

Old State Capitol Lawn

• 10 am-5 pm – Demonstrations, Kids’ Activities, Interpreters, and Booths

Celebrating Kentucky’s History, Tourism, Arts, and Heritage

• 10-11 am – Native American Performance

• 11:00 am-noon – Dulcimer Performance (Louisville Dulcimer Society)

• 12:30-2 pm – West African Drums (Aseye)

• 2-2:30 pm – Fife and Drum Performance (SAR)

• 2:45-3:45 pm – 19th Century Brass Band (Saxton’s Cornet Band)

• 4-5 pm – Latin Bluegrass Band (YAPA)

Old State Capitol

• 10 am-5 pm – Self-guided Tours

• 11:30 am-12:30 pm – Henry Clay Drama

• 12:30-1:30 pm – Bluegrass Instrument Petting Zoo

• 2-3 pm – Historic Folk Dance Lesson

KY History Center & Cralle-Day Garden Museum

• 10 am-5 pm – Self-guided Tours

• 11 am-2 pm – Color the Collection

• 2-4 pm – Write with a Quill

Brown-Forman Room

• 9-11 am – Kentucky History Awards Breakfast

• 2:30-3:30 pm – Kentucky History Trivia

Cralle-Day Garden

• 11 am-5 pm – Tintype Photos with River City Tinyype (registration opens May 7)

• 11:30 am-2 pm – 17th Century Scottish Ballads

• 11:30 am-2 pm – Kentucky State Parks Burgoo & BBQ

Kentucky Military History Museum

• 11:30 am-12:30 pm – Rifle and Cannon Firing Demonstration



Historic Downtown Frankfort

• 10 am-5 pm – Frankfort Heritage Organizations, photo opportunities, military vehicles, food vendors, and more on Broadway Street.

Title Sponsor is WesBanco and other sponsors include Solid Light, Inc., Expree Credit Union, Republic Bank & Trust Co., Russell Capital Management Clean Gas, Inc., The State Journal, and Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating & Cooling