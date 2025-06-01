KY Transportation Cabinet issues alert over text message scam — don’t click the link

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning Kentuckians of fraudulent text messages impersonating state agencies, which feature a suspicious link similar to Kentucky government website addresses.

The scam messages warn customers of unpaid traffic tickets and say that a “DMV violation” will be reported and “driving privileges” will be suspended if payment is not sent immediately.





If you receive one of these texts, do not click the link.

Even if the web address looks like it belongs to a government agency, the text is a scam.

KYTC does not collect traffic ticket fees or notify customers of violations and is taking appropriate steps to have the fraudulent websites taken down.

If you have provided any personal information, contact your bank immediately.

You can also report this to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov, or to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov, or visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website, ag.ky.gov, to follow their guidance concerning potential identity theft.

You can also forward the suspicious message to 7726 (SPAM) to alert your mobile provider as well.