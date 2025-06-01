Government briefs: A round up of happenings in Taylor Mill, Campbell County this week

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

TAYLOR MILL

Dr Jodi Heekin cut the ribbon on her new, improved animal hospital this week, in Taylor Mill next to the St Elizabeth Physicians office on Peace Drive.

“This is a big day for us, it has been a long time coming,” said Heekin, who stood with her staff and her dog, Rex. “There is so much open space, and lots and lots of windows. I speak as someone who has spent too much time in a windowless room. There is room now for everybody, and we have a surgery and a dental facility. Taylor Mill has been a great place for me.”

Their old place in the Remke shopping center was 2700 square feet, and their new place, not too far away, is 6200 square feet, so they definitely have more space.

“Congratulations on your new space,” Taylor Mill Mayor Dan Bell said. “You have been in our city since 2004, and we thank you for your continued support of the city of Taylor Mill.”

He presented her with a plaque in appreciation of her business.

At the monthly caucus meeting, commissioners discussed if they wanted to continue being in the city of ethics program. They decided that they are going to continue with it, and in addition, they want all newly elected officials to have to take the Kentucky League of Cities course outlining what they need to understand in government.

Commissioners also talked about the water issues in the city, but no action was decided on.

Mayor Dan Bell told commissioners that he would like to combine the 75th birthday of the city with the 250th birthday of the United States next year and have a combined celebration.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Commissioners listened to a presentation by Laura Lewis, Finance Director/Treasurer for the county, on the budget from last year, and on the budget for next year.

“We don’t have an agile budget, we have a static budget,” she said. “It has to be passed by June 30, 2025.”

The first reading of the budget was held, and the second reading will be sometime in June.

A resolution passed which provides Campbell County’s share of funding for the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky, or TANK, which is $4,469,266. Commissioner Goeff Besecker pointed out that the overall cost had dropped due to COVID, but this amount is slightly more than it was before the COVID years, and it is worth taking a look at if it is going to keep rising. He said it is unsustainable, and the court may not be able to continue funding it in a historic way, because it is a chunk of the budget. Nevertheless, commissioners passed it, and they understand it is very important to a lot of people.

Commissioners agreed to authorize Judge Executive Steve Pendery to execute a Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT program with the city of Alexandria, the Campbell County School district, and the CBLO, LLC, for the Kroger project.

Judge Pendery announced the launch of the Campbell County Insider, which is a way to get news and information about what is happening in Campbell County. People need to visit Campbellcountyky.gov, scroll down and sign up for Campbell County news.

They will also have an Insider Podcast. Pendery credited Justin Otto, Assistant County Administrator, with starting them.