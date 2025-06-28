Enzweiler Building Institute summer camp offers hands-on experience to 41 area high school students

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) proudly hosted its annual Summer Camp for Youth from June 23–25, providing 41 high school students with a unique, hands-on experience in the skilled trades. The three-day camp, held at EBI’s Erlanger campus, gave students the opportunity to explore future career paths in construction and building technology.

Camp participants rotated through engaging workshops in carpentry, welding, plumbing, and electrical—gaining real-world exposure to each trade with the guidance of experienced instructors and local industry professionals. In addition to the technical skills introduced, students also learned about teamwork, problem-solving, and the wide array of opportunities that exist in the high-demand trades industry.

This year’s camp was made possible through a partnership with NaviGo Scholars, a regional workforce readiness initiative that helps connect students with educational and career opportunities.

“The goal of the camp is to introduce students to careers they might not otherwise consider,” said Diane McConnell, Director of Workforce Development for the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “We want them to leave inspired, informed, and excited about the possibility of working in the skilled trades.”

The EBI Summer Camp continues to be a key initiative in addressing the skilled labor shortage in the Northern Kentucky region by sparking interest in construction careers at a young age. Many students expressed enthusiasm about returning for more training, and parents praised the program for its structure, quality, and impact.

Enzweiler Building Institute