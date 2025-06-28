Queer Kentucky announces return of Bourbon & Belonging for second year October 3-5

Queer Kentucky has announced the return of Bourbon & Belonging, Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week, taking place October 3–5.

Following a groundbreaking and widely celebrated inaugural year, the second event will once again shine a spotlight on Kentucky’s signature spirit through the lens of inclusion, culture, and community.

Bourbon & Belonging is a statewide celebration designed to welcome LGBTQ+ Kentuckians and visitors alike into bourbon spaces and hospitality experiences across the Commonwealth. The 2024 event was a resounding success, welcoming visitors from across the globe while generating wide media attention and community enthusiasm across 60 events, eight cities, and an overall campaign that reached over six million people worldwide.

The event will build on last year’s momentum with a weekend full of curated events, distillery experiences, queer performances, and culinary offerings in cities across the state. Returning host regions include Louisville, Lexington, Northern Kentucky, and Paducah.

“We are beyond proud to bring Bourbon & Belonging back for a second year,” said Missy Spears, executive director of Queer Kentucky. “It’s more than an event — it’s a declaration that LGBTQ+ people belong in every space, including those deeply rooted in Kentucky’s cultural identity.”

The 2025 event will again feature collaborations with leading bourbon brands such as Old Forester, New Riff Distilling, Wenzel Whiskey, and Maker’s Mark, as well as partnerships with host hotels committed to fostering welcoming spaces for all travelers.

“This isn’t just about bourbon — it’s about belonging,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX. “Bourbon & Belonging celebrates our people, our pride, and our promise that Kentucky is for everyone.”

Modeled after iconic events like Sonoma’s Gay Wine Weekend and DC’s QueerBeer Fest, Bourbon & Belonging has become a beacon for inclusive tourism and cultural celebration in the South. All proceeds support Queer Kentucky’s mission to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ Kentuckians through storytelling, education, and community programming.

“Bourbon & Belonging continues to be a shining example of how Louisville leads with hospitality mixed with our strong cultural heritage,” said Cleo Battle, President & CEO of Louisville Tourism. “This event not only celebrates our world-renowned Bourbon scene, but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to being a welcoming destination.”

“We’re honored to host Bourbon & Belonging again this year in Northern Kentucky,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of meetNKY. “It’s a testament to Kentucky’s reputation as a welcoming, world-class bourbon destination that blends heritage with fresh, exciting experiences.”

To learn more about Bourbon & Belonging 2025, sign up for email updates, and explore

partnership or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bourbonandbelonging.com.

Queer Kentucky