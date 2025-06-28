Fr. Ray Enzweiler named dean of TMU’s Liberal Arts College, has been as interim dean since April 2024

Fr. Ray Enzweiler, Ph.D., has been appointed dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at Thomas More University, effective immediately. Fr. Enzweiler has served as interim dean since April 2024.

As dean, Fr. Enzweiler oversees ten academic departments offering 19 baccalaureate degree programs and two graduate programs, including a Master of Arts in Teaching and a new Master of Education in Education Leadership in the School of Education.

Fr. Enzweiler serves on the academic leadership team, ensuring alignment of the College’s programs with the University’s mission and strategic plan, and plays a crucial role in advancing student and faculty success initiatives.

Fr. Enzweiler is an alumnus of Thomas More, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in physics in 1983. He earned his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Cincinnati in 1988. After 14 years of teaching physics, in 2001, he entered seminary studies. He completed his theological studies with a focus in bioethics and was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Covington in 2006. In addition to his full-time role at Thomas More, Fr. Enzweiler serves as priest in residence at Saint Thomas Parish in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.

“I am grateful to Fr. Ray for his leadership as interim dean and congratulate him on his appointment to the permanent role,” says Vice President and Chief Academic Officer Jay Langguth, Ph.D. “I look forward to the continued success of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences under his guidance.”

Thomas More University