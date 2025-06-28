Covington’s Strasse Dog named recipient of Cincinnati Regional Chamber small business grant

The Cincinnati Regional Chamber has announced the return of Storefronts to the Forefront, a unique partnership with Duke Energy and Huntington National Bank to promote increased visibility of small businesses in our region. The initiative has recognized and promoted small businesses in over 20 local neighborhoods since its inception.

Now in its fourth year, Storefronts to the Forefront will provide seven $5,000 grants to existing storefront businesses in East End, Montgomery, Northgate, St. Bernard and West End in Ohio and Covington and Falmouth in Kentucky. Recipients will be able to use the funds for capital improvements, marketing support, expansion investments, or other growth-related efforts.

Here are the seven grant recipients:

• Wyatt’s Supermarket, Falmouth

• Walker Brothers Ice Cream, Montgomery, Ohio

• Ollie’s Trolley, West End, Ohio

• Daylily, East End, Ohio

• Dots Fine Shoe Repair, St. Bernard, Ohio

• Strasse Dog, Covington

• Bike 513, Northgate, Ohio

The Cincinnati Regional Chamber will lead a marketing program to support storytelling in each district. The Cincinnati Chamber, Duke Energy, and Huntington Bank will co-promote one business district each month, highlighting the grant recipient in each neighborhood and entrepreneurship through Cincinnati Chamber publications, social media, email, and other outlets. One business per month will also be featured in a lifestyle segment on the chamber’s media partner FOX 19. The first neighborhood to be featured will be Falmouth.

“Small businesses like those we recognize in our Storefronts to the Forefront initiative serve their communities and create a vibrant, prosperous region where everyone belongs each and every day,” said Brendon Cull, president and CEO, Cincinnati Regional Chamber. “We’re grateful for partners like Duke Energy and The Huntington National Bank who prioritize the growth and success of small business in our region through this program with their work each day.”

“We are proud to be a founding partner of the Storefronts to the Forefront program. Lifting up the small businesses in local communities that make our region a great place to live, work and play is a critical part of the work we do at Duke Energy,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We’re thrilled to work with the Chamber and The Huntington National Bank to continue doing just that.”

“At Huntington, one of our core tenet is to help businesses thrive, which results in their growth, better support in their communities and drive economic impact for our region,” said Tony Johnson, market president for Kentucky, “Storefronts to the Forefronts spotlights the people – the entrepreneurs — who make this sector flourish. We thank them for their contributions and look forward to seeing how they continue to grow and thrive well into the future.”

For more information, visit www.storefrontstotheforefront.com.

Cincinnati Regional Chamber