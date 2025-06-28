Kenton County grand jury indicts Covington man for election fraud

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on Friday that action from his office’s Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of a convicted felon on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, related to alleged illegal action at the ballot box.

A Kenton County Grand Jury indicted Thomas Dennis, 51, of Covington, on three counts of Wrongful Registration (a Class D Felony punishable by one to five years in prison, if convicted) and three counts of Perjury, Second Degree (a Class A Misdemeanor which carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail).

According to the indictment, on three separate occasions in 2006, 2018, and 2020, Dennis is accused of committing the offense of Wrongful Registration when he unlawfully registered to vote, despite being a convicted felon.

Dennis was also indicted on the offense of Perjury, Second Degree, when he falsified records related to his voting, with the intent to mislead county officials.

The Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated the case. Assistant Attorney General Lindsey Studebaker presented the case to the Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

Coleman’s office notes that the Kentucky Supreme Court’s rule on trial publicity limits information the Office can provide publicly, and also points out that the charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.