Three KYTC equipment operators from NKY place in safety training, agility at state ‘Roadeo’ Competition

Fourteen Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) equipment operators, including three from Northern Kentucky’s District 6, have advanced to represent Kentucky at the Southeastern Regional Equipment Operator’s Safety and Training Conference after earning high marks in a two-day, state-level competition aimed at boosting the safety and skills of transportation crews who maintain Kentucky roads.

The annual State Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference, or Equipment ’Roadeo,’ is a highly anticipated safety training exercise where heavy equipment operators from all 12 Department of Highways districts showcase their skills and talents.

“We applaud our state employees for their commitment to safety in our new Kentucky home and congratulate everyone who participated over the two days to hone their skills and share safety practices needed to protect workers and Kentuckians alike,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Participants qualified for the state Roadeo by finishing either first or second in district-level competitions that feature seven obstacle course exercises. The top two finishers in each event will now advance to southeastern regional competition featuring winners from other states to be hosted by KYTC, Sept. 23-25, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

“Our front-line crews are a critical part of our response across the state, as they operate heavy equipment in all types of weather as we have seen this past year,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “This equipment Roadeo showcases not only their mastery of the trade, but their dedication to safety and proper equipment handling, all while enjoying some friendly competition with their fellow Kentuckians. We look forward to hosting the regional competition this fall.”

The training and competition event was held June 24-25 at the Kentucky Horse Park. Operators competed in seven courses testing accuracy, agility, and speed while operating heavy equipment that included graders, backhoes, single and tandem-axle dump trucks, tractors with mowers, skid steers, and tractor trucks with lowboy trailers.

A team from District 9, in Flemingsburg, was the overall Roadeo champion with 291 points. The District 8 team, from Somerset, was second with 262 points. The team from District 6, in Covington, finished third with 257 points.

Individual finishers by course:

Tractor Truck with Lowboy Trailer

• 1st Place – John Waymire, Highway District 9

• 2nd Place – Matt Kirby, Highway District 10

• 3rd Place – Josh Garmon, Highway District 4

Tandem Axle Dump Truck

• 1st Place – Todd Myers, Highway District 9

• 2nd Place – Bradley Barnett, Highway District 7

• 3rd Place – Scott Dalton, Highway District 2

Single Axle Dump Truck

• 1st Place – Josh Garmon, Highway District 4

• 2nd Place – Alex McCulloch, Highway District 1

• 3rd Place – Justin Proffitt, Highway District 8

Tractor with Mower

• 1st Place – Barry Johnson, Highway District 8

• 2nd Place – Adam Matherly, Highway District 8

• 3rd Place – Barry Matney, Highway District 4

Backhoe

• 1st Place – Jeremiah Moyers, Highway District 9

• 2nd Place – Joe Sharp, Highway District 8

• 3rd Place – Brandon Slaven, Highway District 8

Motor Grader

• 1st Place – David Webster, Highway District 6

• 2nd Place – Jacob Prater, Highway District 12

• 3rd Place – Kyle Dezarn, Highway District 6

Skid Steer

• 1st Place – Paul Gripshover, Highway District 4

• 2nd Place – Nicholas Eichmann, Highway District 6

• 3rd Place – Tory Rickard, Highway District 2

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet