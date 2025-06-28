Family Nurturing Center to host inaugural golf scramble September 18 at Union’s Lassing Pointe

Family Nurturing Center has announced its inaugural golf scramble will take place September 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lassing Pointe Golf Course, located at 226 Double Eagle Drive in Union.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Center’s mission to end the cycle of child abuse and provide free, specialized counseling services to both children and adults who have suffered abuse.

With over 60 families currently on the organization’s waiting list, the need for services has never been greater. The funds raised during this event will directly support Family Nurturing Center’s programs, which promote individual well-being and healthy family relationships, all while offering services free of charge to those in need.

“We are thrilled to host our first-ever golf scramble, a fun and impactful way for the community to get involved and help raise crucial funds for our cause,” said Jane Herms, president and CEO of the Family Nurturing Center “The funds from this event will allow us to continue providing life-changing services to families who are experiencing the aftermath of abuse, and we need the support of our generous sponsors and participants to make that happen.”

Individuals can purchase a foursome for $600, and all golfers will receive lunch and beverage tickets. A silent auction will also be held, offering exciting opportunities to bid on exclusive items.

Sponsorship Opportunities Family Nurturing Center is currently seeking sponsorships at the following levels:

• Bronze ($500): Hole sponsor & program listing

• Silver ($1,000): Hole sponsor, quarter-page ad in program

• Gold ($1,500): Hole sponsor, quarter-page ad, & hole-side advertising

• Diamond ($2,000): Hole sponsor, quarter-page ad, hole-side advertising, & a foursome

• Emerald ($2,500): Food & beverage sponsor, quarter-page ad, & a foursome

• Platinum ($5,000): Event sponsor, half-page ad, logo on towels, & a foursome

Interested participants, sponsors, and donors can sign up and learn more at https://familynurture.org.

Family Nurturing Center