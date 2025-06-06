Erlanger-based DAV announces fundraising partnership with navigation equipment manufacturer Brunton Int’l

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has announced a new partnership and campaign with Brunton International, LLC — a precision navigation equipment company — to raise critical funds for the nonprofit.

From now until May 1, 2026, Brunton will donate $1 from each sale of its two lensatic compass models, with a minimum donation of $25,000, to DAV. The Wyoming-based company offers a wide range of quality compass products, including its lensatic models that now meet military specifications. Their research into making the highest-quality models drove their passion to continue serving the military community and connect with DAV.

“Brunton has manufactured compasses for the U.S. military since WWI, and we are excited to add tritium and phosphorescent lensatic compasses to our line that support an organization close to our heart,” said Lauren Heerschap, owner and CEO of Brunton. “We chose DAV as the main organization to show our commitment to the military community. We are extremely proud of our products and delighted that they can benefit those who served.”

Headquartered in Erlanger, DAV provides the nation’s veterans and their families with a range of programs, such as benefits assistance, transportation to and from VA medical appointments, and more—entirely free of charge. The charity assists more than one million veterans each year.

“DAV is grateful to join in partnership with an outstanding woman-owned family business,” said Barry Jesinoski, CEO and national adjutant of DAV. “DAV relies on donations to continue to provide high-quality, professional programs. Campaigns with organizations like Brunton remind veterans and their families they are not forgotten and connect them to the benefits they have earned.”

The H-3 Tritium Lensatic Compass and Model 94 Phosphorescent Lensatic Compass are available on Brunton’s website. All of Brunton’s compass and transit models are made at its Riverton, WY facility.

