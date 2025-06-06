Fun-filled pool program for kids in Covington will provide relief from summer temperatures

Just in time for relief from climbing temperatures, Covington Parks & Recreation has a fun-filled pool program for kids in The Cov.



Saturday is the official Opening Day of Covington’s swim facilities, with opening day festivities at Randolph Pool at 8th and Greenup Streets and the Bill Cappel Splash Pad at 43rd Street and Decoursey Avenue, each one featuring treats and games.



Pool passes are free to Covington residents, but they no longer roll over from year to year.

Getting the pass is easy. Simply bring identification that proves you’re a Covington resident – like a driver’s license or a piece of mail sent to you that shows your address. That’s it.



“It’s going to be another exciting season with lots of fun activities,” said Covington Parks & Recreation Manager Greg Stacy.



Saturday’s pool fun starts at Randolph Pool from noon-2 p.m., and Bill Cappel Splash Pad from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Throughout the summer the aquatic facilities will be open every day from June 7 – August 3, from noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting.



Kids can also look forward to Cov-Tivities this summer, which are fun and engaging activities such as games or arts and crafts and will happen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at either Randolph Pool or Bill Cappel Splash Pad.



The Cov-Tivities schedule is:

• Mondays: Bill Cappel Splash Pad.

• Wednesdays: Randolph Pool.

• Fridays: Rotate between Bill Cappel Splash Pad and Randolph Pool.



You can always find information you need about pool programs and other Parks & Recreation Programs in the 2025 Program Guide.