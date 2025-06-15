Experts say move to cut energy assistance program will be a deadly blow for Eastern Kentucky

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Thousands of Kentucky families face utility disconnections this summer, and the latest budget reconciliation bill would eliminate the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps millions of Americans afford their heating and cooling expenses.

The move would significantly impact Eastern Kentucky counties, where many households spend more than a third of their income on energy bills, said Chris Woolery, energy projects coordinator for the Mountain Association. He added that many households are stressed over both paying their energy bills and providing for their families’ other needs.

“We’re talking hundreds of thousands of households across Kentucky,” he said, “and some of them face disconnections.”

In 2024 alone, the program was utilized more than 219,000 times by households across the state, who received up to $250 per season. Supporters of defunding the program have argued that lower energy prices are on the horizon.

Earlier this year, lawmakers introduced legislation aimed at preventing disconnections during extreme weather events.

Woolery said eastern Kentucky is one of the most energy-burdened regions in the country. Without the energy assistance program as a safety net for working families, elderly residents and people with disabilities, he said, state-level protections are critical.

“We’re trying to get more Kentuckians involved in the conversation,” he said, “and that’s why we’re pushing for disconnection protections at the legislative level.”

According to state data, Kentucky’s average energy burden is 3%, but for low-income and disadvantaged communities, energy costs can be as high as 18%. The federal government allocated approximately $54 million in safety-net funds to Kentucky in fiscal year 2025.