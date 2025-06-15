NKY Chamber annual Golf Outing and Clinic set for Aug. 7 at Golf Courses of Kenton County

Swing into action this summer with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Outing and Clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Open to golfers of all skill levels, the event will take place at The Golf Courses of Kenton County, located at 3908 Richardson Road in Independence.

The outing features two 18-hole flights — one in the morning and one in the afternoon — plus the newly refreshed 9-hole flight in the afternoon. The “Networking 9” is tailored especially for small business and nonprofit members, with an affordable price point, shorter time commitment and relaxed, inclusive format. Perfect for golfers of all experience levels, the Networking 9 encourages participants to sign up solo, bring a buddy or form a foursome for a 9-hole scramble built around connection, conversation and fun.

The afternoon Golf Clinic is a hole-in-one for those eager to sharpen their skills or start from scratch. After a day on the green, join 19th Hole Networking for food, drinks and specialty vendors. Non-golfers can register to attend only the networking session with discounts available for members of Northern Kentucky Young Professionals.

“Whether you’re a putting pro or picking up a club for the first time, the Annual Golf Outing and Clinic has something for everyone,” said NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper. “Our new Networking 9 flight is a great option for busy professionals who can’t commit to a full day—it’s low-pressure, affordable, and a fun way to connect with fellow business leaders. We look forward to this event every year. It’s a great excuse to hit the green, enjoy some friendly competition, and strengthen relationships across our business community.”

Registration ends Aug. 1, and prices range from $165-$650 for the 18-hole flight; $90-$360 for the Networking 9-hole flight; $35 for 19th Hole Networking ($25 for NKYPs); and $90 for the Golf Clinic. Participants can sign up as an individual or as part of a foursome for any of the flights.

To register or for more information, visit NKYChamber.com/events. Lunch and networking are included with golf registration. If weather forces a cancellation on the original event date, the golf outing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce