First National Bank of KY’s H. Lytle Thomas joins Thomas More University Board of Trustees

H. Lytle Thomas, president of First National Bank of Kentucky, has been appointed to the Thomas More University Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

Thomas will serve on the Finance, Business & Capital Planning Committee.

“I am thrilled to have Lytle Thomas join the Thomas More Board of Trustees,” says Tom Lueke, board chair. “Lytle brings extensive banking and financial management experience that will be a strong asset to Thomas More. I look forward to working closely with him to ensure the University’s continued success.”

Thomas has had a distinguished career in banking. He joined First National Bank of Kentucky as president on June 1, 2020. Prior to that, he served as president and CEO of Heritage Bank. Under his leadership, the organization grew from $257 million in assets to over $1 billion. He started his career at Fifth Third Bank in 1998 and rose to the role of senior lender of its Northern Kentucky affiliate bank in 2000.

Thomas is a volunteer for numerous nonprofit organizations across the region. He currently serves as treasurer on the board of junior achievement of OKI, on the Leadership Kentucky Finance Committee, and the American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council.

Thomas is a graduate of Transylvania University with a Bachelor of Arts in business management. He earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from Northern Kentucky University.

Thomas and his wife, Stephanie, reside in Ft. Wright and are the parents of two children.

Thomas More University