Republic Bank and Trust announces new ‘Time to Thrive’ marketing campaign

Republic Bank and Trust Company announced the launch of its new marketing campaign, Time to Thrive.

For the first time in a decade, Republic is refreshing its branding with a new tag line and marketing campaign that illustrate the Bank’s commitment to its clients, company, associates and the communities it serves.

“Republic Bank exists to enable our clients, company, associates and the communities we serve to thrive – it’s the cornerstone of our mission and foundational to the work we do each and every day,” Republic Bank President and CEO Logan Pichel said. “Giving back has been – and will always be – part of Republic Bank’s DNA. Time to Thrive™ reflects our ongoing mission and commitment to our clients, associates, community and company. Republic Bank is here for you.”

In partnership with advertising agency BUNTIN and strategic communications firm C2 Strategic Communications, Republic is launching the first phase of a multistage marketing campaign. The new brand campaign, Time to Thrive, launched Monday across multiple channels, including linear and streaming television, paid social and out-of-home placements. Additional elements — such as print, radio and organic social — will be rolled out in the coming days.

Later this year, Time to Thrive will expand through high-impact activations, including brand stunts and strategic sponsorships designed to bring the campaign to life in engaging and memorable ways. The Thrive message will also be integrated across key Republic Bank offerings, including HELOC, Private and Professional Banking and more.

“Our evolved brand direction perfectly encapsulates Republic’s mission, underscoring the importance of the community relationships the Bank has established, nurtured and helped thrive since our founding,” Republic Bank Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Courtney Eder said. “We’re excited to launch this campaign publicly and look forward to continuing to help enable our clients, company, associates and the communities we serve thrive in ways that are unique to them. It’s certainly Time to Thrive™.”

Republic’s new marketing materials can be found on the Bank’s social media platforms. Connect with “Republic Bank” on Facebook and LinkedIn, and @republicbank on Instagram.

