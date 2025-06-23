Food & Wine magazine includes Covington on its ‘top 11’ list of best small cities for food and drink

Staff report

Food & Wine magazine and writer Wendy Pramik have included Covington on their list of “Top Small US Cities for Food and Drink.”

They wrote that their small-town selections “stand out with all kinds of cuisines and distinct local flavors.”

What Food and Wine’s Pramik wrote:

“From barbecue in the Carolinas to mezze in Vermont and wine country fine dining in California, great meals aren’t confined to America’s major metros. As part of Food & Wine’s 2025 Global Tastemakers awards, this list spotlights standout small U.S. cities for food and drink – each with fewer than 100,000 residents. Unlike other lists in the series, which were voted on by a panel, this one reflects my own selections. Based in central Ohio, I enjoy exploring local food options in small towns across the country. These destinations were chosen through research, local insights, and recommendations from fellow travel writers and editors at the magazine and beyond. Each place reflects a distinct identity — shaped by history, sparked by creativity, and packed with way more flavor than their size lets on.”

Specific to Covington, she wrote:

“Just across the river from Cincinnati, Covington is where smooth bourbon meets savory goetta, and North meets South. This walkable river town blends Appalachian, German, and Southern influences into a culinary identity all its own. Classics like Anchor Grill and Otto’s keep things comforting, while Bouquet and Carmelo’s highlight nearby sourcing and modern flair. The city’s on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail’s B-Line and is the site of the beloved Goettafest. Set against a backdrop of cobbled streets and a restored Mainstrasse Village, Covington combines small-city soul with big character.”

Others included on the top 11 list were Santa Fe, New Mexico, Greenville, South Carolina, Fredericksburg, Texas, and Burlington, Vermont.

Featured photo: Mainstrasse Village (Photo provided)