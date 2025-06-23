Boone County 4-H & Utopia Fair starts today, runs through Saturday — $15 admission is inclusive

It’s Boone County 4-H & Utopia Fair time, which starts today and runs through Saturday.

It’s a showcase of horses, horsepower, rides, pageants, music, food and fun. And all for only $15. This price includes all shows, parking, carnival rides, live music and main events.

Gates open at 10 a.m., rides open at 1 p.m.

See the schedule of events here.

The Boone County 4-H & Utopia offers a unique experience with a touch of nostalgia. It is held at a very scenic location at 5819 Idlewild Road in Burlington. It is a PAY ONE PRICE event — $15 gets you parking, rides, shows, music, motor sports, horse shows, live stock and so much more good family fun.

Not to mention, exhibits galore!

Plenty of food vendors on the grounds to fill you up as well.

Don’t miss the Boone County 4-H & Utopia Fair. Check out www.boonecountyfair.org.