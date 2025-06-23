Notre Dame Academy administration decides not to rehire girls head basketball coach Kes Murphy

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

One of the most successful head coaches in 9th Region girls high school basketball over the last 15 years found out Friday that he doesn’t have a team anymore.

The administration at Notre Dame Academy decided not to rehire head coach Kes Murphy, who compiled a 151-58 record over the last seven seasons with the Pandas and has 302 career victories in 15 years.

Murphy said Notre Dame athletic director Janet Carl called him on Friday to tell him he was not being rehired, but she didn’t give a specific reason.

On Sunday, Carl sent an email with a statement from the administration that read:

“After seven years of service to our basketball program, Kes Murphy is no longer coaching at Notre Dame Academy. We appreciate the time and dedication he gave to our student-athletes and wish him well in his future endeavors.

“As this is a personnel matter, we are not able to provide additional details. The well-being, personal growth, and overall athletic experience of our student-athletes remain our top priorities. We are committed to fostering a positive, respectful team environment that reflects the mission and values of Notre Dame Academy.”

Murphy said he wasn’t aware of the administration’s statement until he received a copy via email from a former player’s parent.

“Did we push kids, absolutely. Did we demean, curse or abuse them in any way, never,” Murphy said in an email to the NKyTribune. “We emphasized discipline, teamwork, accountability and countless other values to build character. We operated in a manner mirroring the values of Notre Dame Academy on and off the court.”

Notre Dame hired Murphy as head coach in 2019 after its teams finished 7-22 and 8-18 in two previous seasons.

Over the last seven seasons, the Pandas compiled a 151-58 record for a 72.2 winning percentage, made it to the 9th Region finals three times and finished with 20 or more wins six times.

This past season, Notre Dame lost a tight battle with Cooper, 60-57, in the 9th Region championship game and finished with a 22-8 record. But the team’s success didn’t ease the pressure that Murphy was feeling.

“Since last season, a few parents have been beyond vocal and have pushed to have me fired, so my take is the parents won,” he said.

Before coming to Notre Dame, Murphy had a 151-81 record in eight seasons as girls head coach at Holy Cross. His 2014-15 team won All “A” Classic region and state championships and then became the first girls team to claim 9th Region and state championships in the post-season playoffs.

When Murphy reached 300 career wins this season, he said Notre Dame’s athletic department did not recognize the achievement. He’s also disappointed with not being told why he was not rehired.

“Had this situation been resolved in a professional, business-like manner, the transition would have been received by all in a more receptive way,” he said.