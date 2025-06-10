Funeral services for Conner teacher, football coach Dave Trosper on Friday will include celebration of life

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A celebration of life for Conner High School teacher and head football coach Dave Trosper, who passed away Saturday, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the high school football stadium, weather permitting.

The celebration will take place after visitation is held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. inside the high school where Trosper spent the last 18 years of his career in education.

Everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue Conner Cougars gear to the services. Trosper will be laid to rest at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona following the ceremony.

Trosper, age 55, of Independence, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 7, leaving behind a legacy marked by passion, discipline, and heartfelt dedication to his family, students, and players, according to his online obituary.

Born and raised in Northern Kentucky, he graduated from Boone County High School in 1988, where he excelled as an all-state linebacker on the 1986 and 1987 Class 4A state runner-up teams. He continued his academic and athletic journey at Union College in Kentucky and made a team-high 139 tackles during his senior season in 1991.

Since 2007, Trosper served as a beloved business teacher and head football coach at Conner. To his players and colleagues, he was more than a football coach, he was a life coach, a mentor, and a man of unmatched energy and loyalty.

His one-of-a-kind personality, marked by intensity, humor, and genuine care, left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Off the field, he found joy in life’s simple pleasures. Working in the yard, enjoying a round of golf, and relaxing on the couch with a notebook in hand, jotting down all of his ideas. In one of his final notebook entries, he wrote: “I called Conner High School my home for 18 years, I never had any regrets.”

David will be deeply missed by his wife of 10 years, Ginny Trosper; his children who are each affectionately known by special nicknames – Morgan “Morg,” Grace “Franny,” and Christen “Nah”; brother Kyle (Rachael) Trosper; aunt Donna Trosper; and his beloved nieces and nephews Levi, Liza, Katie-Beth, James, and John-David. He was preceded in death by his parents Ted Trosper and Karen May (Hicks), as well as his uncle Jim Trosper, and his dog Rosco.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trosper family to help cover funeral costs and other expenses related to David’s unexpected passing by clicking here.