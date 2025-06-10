Opinion – Danielle Amrine: NorthKey is playing a part in reducing overdose deaths

The State of Kentucky announced recently that overdose deaths in the state dropped by 30.2% in 2024 – down to 1,410 lives lost.

This marked the third straight year overdose deaths have declined, although prior declines were substantially smaller.



As NorthKey Community Care is the state-designated Community Health Center for this region, it is important that you know what it is doing reduce overdose deaths. NorthKey provides rapid access in times of crisis, including the newly-launched Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU), the region’s first unit offering immediate care for people in behavioral health or substance use crisis. We are expanding access to treatment in rural communities; in 2024 alone, 48 individuals from rural areas began medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder – many for the first time in their lives.

NorthKey uses a whole-person approach to substance use, including an integrated approach across primary care, mental health, and addiction treatment supported by on-site nurses, physicians, care coordinators and peer specialists. And we help remove barriers to treatment by providing mobile units and expanded telehealth services.



From May 2024 to April 2025, NorthKey delivered life-saving treatment to more than 4,000 people battling substance use disorders – individuals who, without our care, could have become part of Kentucky’s fatal overdose statistics. This included:

• 1,288 substance use evaluations

• 945 clients being referred directly into treatment, often on the same day

• 604 clients actively participated in Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) or therapeutic groups.

• 21,259 group therapy sessions, averaging 35 visits per client



None of this would be possible without the help of our community partners.



NorthKey is proud to be part of the team working to eliminate overdose deaths and are, like our colleagues, excited to see the positive results of our efforts.

Danielle Amrine is chief executive officer of NorthKey Community Care.

