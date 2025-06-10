Horizon Community Funds name two new team members — Dawn Denham and Ashleigh Luebbers

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has named two new team members: Dawn Denham as Director of Marketing and Engagement and Ashleigh Luebbers as Operations & Communications Coordinator.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn and Ashleigh to our growing team,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “Their talent, energy, and commitment to Northern Kentucky will help us deepen relationships, grow awareness, and elevate the important work being done to improve lives throughout our region.”





Dawn Denham joins Horizon Community Funds with extensive experience in community engagement, nonprofit leadership, and strategic communications. Most recently, she served as Manager of Community Engagement and Culture at CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services. Prior to that, she led community-based leadership programs at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and served as the first Director of United Way’s Success By 6 initiative in Boone County. She also held marketing and development roles at several regional nonprofits.



Denham is passionate about building stronger communities, cultivating leadership, and championing what makes Northern Kentucky extraordinary. She earned her degree in Communications from Northern Kentucky University and is a proud alumna of Leadership NKY (Class of 2010). She resides in Fort Mitchell with her husband and two teenage sons.



Ashleigh Luebbers will serve as Operations & Communications Coordinator, supporting internal systems and external outreach. A graduate of Georgetown College with a degree in Communication and Media Studies (with an Equine Distinction), Ashleigh brings a keen eye for detail, a passion for community, and a strong background in communications. She lives in Florence with her goldendoodle, Boone, and enjoys traveling, attending concerts and sports events, and exploring local restaurants.



Both women will work alongside Aaron Slovin, Director of Accounting and Administration, under the leadership of President & CEO Nancy Grayson.



As a community foundation, Horizon Community Funds exists to unite resources and raise the quality of life for all people in Northern Kentucky. The organization’s goals include increasing philanthropic giving, fostering a culture of generosity, and building the resource base for key priorities such as education, health and wellness, social services, urban revitalization, community unity, and the arts.



What sets Horizon Community Funds apart is its local leadership, deep community roots, and the ability to provide a streamlined donor experience with multiplied impact. Horizon empowers individuals and organizations to invest in the causes they care about most—creating meaningful change right here in Northern Kentucky.

