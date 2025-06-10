Building Industry Association of NKY awarded seven NAHB Association Excellence Awards

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) has been recognized with seven Association Excellence Awards (AEA) from the Executive Officers Council (EOC) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) for its work in 2024.

The BIA’s awards were chosen from nineteen total categories nationwide, underscoring its dedication to leadership and innovation in the building industry.

“Winning seven of the nineteen possible Association Excellence Awards is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our leadership and staff team,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the BIA of Northern Kentucky.

“I’m continually impressed by the creativity, impact, and member focus shown by this year’s AEA winners,” said Mike Erdmann, EOC president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Marion & Polk Counties in Oregon. “These awards highlight what’s possible when local and state associations stay grounded in their mission, respond to real-world challenges, and keep delivering value where it counts. Congratulations to each of these award-winning associations—you’re helping raise the bar for all of us.”

The BIA of Northern Kentucky was recognized for the following outstanding initiatives in 2024:

• Best Public Relations Program Conducted – Adopt A Class • Best Website – HeritageTradesAcademy.com • Best HBA Partnership/Coalition – Kentucky Registered Apprenticeship Program Intermediary • Best Government Affairs Effort (Local) – Home for All: Northern Kentucky Housing Strategies • Best Government Affairs Effort (Regional) – Senate Bill 164: Dual Credit for Education Component of Construction Licensure • Best Revenue Effort (Non Parade, Tour, or Show) – Enzweiler Building Institute Maintenance and Replacement Endowment • Best Membership Recruitment/Retention Plan – Innovating Membership Through Systemization, Simplification, Accountability, and Issue Solving

The Association Excellence Awards program honors the outstanding accomplishments of state and local builders’ associations and their executive officers. The EOC represents the staff executives of more than 600 NAHB-affiliated state and local builders’ associations across the United States, serving more than 140,000 builders in communities nationwide.

The BIA has earned 52 Association Excellence Awards since the program’s inception in 1990. Since 2009, the BIA has earned 36 AEA awards, including six for its workforce development initiatives with the Enzweiler Building Institute. In recent years, the BIA has also been recognized for council development, non-dues revenue, communications, and services to members. The BIA has aslo been recognized for excellence in operations for five consecutive years.

To learn more about the Association Excellence Awards, visit www.nahb.org/aea.

