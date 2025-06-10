Kentucky by Heart: Newport-based Reset Ministries offers support for those recovering from addiction

By Steve Flairty

Recently, my wife Suzanne and I were invited to a well-attended fundraiser event in Erlanger at the Receptions Event Center. There, we learned about the mission and activities of Reset Ministries, an addiction recovery organization based in Newport, called “a Christ-centered, voluntary program for men and women in the Greater Cincinnati area that that desire to radically change their lives . . . (and) to transform broken and lost men and women into servant leaders as they discover their identity in Christ.”

Reset appears to be a success when one listens to many testimonials, and perhaps it is even a shining light for other organizations seeking to help people in the addiction recovery process.

Gary Dawson, the founder, is happy about what has been accomplished. “Accepting zero government dollars, Reset has three beautiful houses, highly respected results, dozens of volunteers, and a track record of success and life change. Dozens of men and women have experienced love and acceptance for the first time in their lives, which, coupled with boundaries and structure, has led to a meaningful, positive life.”

Reset has come a long way from its humble beginning, and Gary has a fascinating story to tell about how the program started. “Sixteen years ago, I was working late one evening with a thirty-year-old man named Scott,” said Gary. “He was working with us at The ReUse Center as a part of a court-ordered community service. Scott was a frequent flyer in the justice system for a variety of petty crimes, ranging from selling drugs to robbery.

“Because it was late, I drove him home and was shocked when he directed me to stop in front of a dilapidated four-story, paint-peeling, brick building. The building was not only an eyesore but looked as dangerous as the people milling around it.”

Gary was stunned by what he saw. Touched to his heart, Gary thought about what he might do to improve the situation.

“The next day, I asked Scott about the building, and he informed me that it was a ‘halfway house,’ a privately-owned house rented to men and women who were ‘halfway still in jail but halfway out,’” continued Gary. “My only thought was the futility and horror of having to live in such a place where many of the residents were just biding their time and had zero desire to change their lives.

Gary tapped in on his knowledge of the housing industry to try to help. “Having been dabbling in real estate, I determined to start a place where men who wanted to change their lives would have a fair shot at doing just that.”

With his leadership, The ReUse Center acquired two residential homes, using its resources and manpower to provide an environment where well-meaning people could work their way out of the cycle of court and jail.

But that didn’t work out well—or, at least, wasn’t enough for hoped for end results.

“What a disaster!” said Gary. “My naïve belief was that if you changed someone’s life environment, you would change their life. Instead of a haven for well-intentioned people, I created two of the nicest crack houses in Covington. The problem obviously was more complex than my well-intentioned abilities had imagined.”

Then his son, Grant, who Gary called “less naïve, more organized,” entered the picture.

“He quickly diagnosed the problem and set about seeking advice from people who had lived it and wanted to see change. Through their efforts, we established the “Five Keys to Reset:” dignified housing, Biblical truth, growth opportunities, employment opportunities, hope for the future; and because of a miraculous set of circumstances, we were able to rid ourselves of the two crack houses and purchase a beautiful eight-bedroom home for men that needed a lot of TLC.”

Other assistance came, also.

“Fortunately, I was part of a ‘startup church’ called The Bridge,” continued Gary. Members of the church saw the vision and provided the materials and labor hours to patch, paint, furnish, and beautify the home. After it was up and running, this same team of volunteers provided homemade meals, mentoring, counseling, and financial support.

“Over time, we added two women’s homes that focused on helping women with issues ranging from extracting themselves from toxic relationships to court issues involving their children. Many developments have evolved over the years, but the focus on the Five Keys remains constant. We are unabashedly faith-based and believe a strong relationship with a loving God is the key to their happiness and success.”

Residents in Reset pay monthly rent of $500 (which includes utilities). That commitment, and according to the program, “the only (other) cost is the hard work that they will have put in to radically change their lives.”

And what is the “hard work” associated with residents’ life changes?

Reset clearly states those requirements. First, a resident should be open to “hearing and embracing the Gospel.” They must be “clear from all mind/mood altering substances for at least 30 days and provide a negative drug screen.”

Residents are expected to work with life coaches, attend Bible studies, and actively seek employment. Almost without saying, they must obey house rules while living there.

Carolyn Reid, named in January as Reset’s Assistant Executive Director, is exhilarated by the work of the program. “We give people an opportunity to really change their lives holistically,” she explained. “We care about their sobriety, yes, and we care about their spiritual status even more because that feeds into the sobriety. That’s their foundation. And I see people support them when they are physically ill, when they’re having trouble emotionally, and when joy comes.

“For many of these people, it’s the first time they’ve had “community” and most of them understand that is what they need to stay sober. They get the opportunity to ‘gather around the table’ again, and the joy you hear when those residents are together is infectious. Our biggest success, no matter what, is when they tell us that their drug use does not define them . . . and their mistakes don’t define them.”

Visit Reset’s resetministries.org for much more information. Reset also has an informative Facebook page.