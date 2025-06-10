NKU names alumna Amy Gellen to serve as university’s next human resources officer

Northern Kentucky University has announced Norse alumna Amy Gellen as the next chief human resources officer. Gellen has more than 20 years of human resources and talent acquisition experience and will officially assume her role at NKU on June 25.

“Amy will bring a strong expertise in employee engagement and professional development that I think will prove widely beneficial to our faculty and staff,” says NKU Vice President of Administration and Finance, Chris Calvert. “The campus is in the midst of a growth period, and I am confident that Amy’s office will successfully foster a culture that emphasizes employee strengths, which is vital to our mission for student success.”

Gellen previously served as the vice president of human resources at Vora Ventures, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm, where she led human resource functions across the company’s vast portfolio. She also served in leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies including the Target Corporation and Western & Southern Financial Group. At Western & Southern, Gellen led hiring efforts across departments and built strong community and industry connections to create a pipeline of top talent, improving the hiring process overall.

“I am thrilled to be back at Northern Kentucky University, but this time in a much different capacity,” says Gellen. “I’m looking forward to elevating the campus’ workforce as we navigate the current landscape of higher education, and giving back to NKU after all it has given me.”

Gellen earned her Master of Business Administration with a focus in marketing from Northern Kentucky University and her bachelor’s in marketing from The Ohio State University. Outside of the office, Gellen enjoys cheering on her two kids, volunteering and planning community events. She currently lives in Anderson Township with her children, Sheridan and Sam.

