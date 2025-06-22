Government briefs: Happenings in Boone County, Edgewood, Campbell County, Florence, Villa Hills

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County incorporated a newly adopted use of a consent agenda at the Tuesday night meeting. This first one was a bit long, and County Administrator Matthew Webster said they will not all be that long. It was also stated that any of the items on the consent agenda can be taken off and discussed separately if anyone wants to separate an item out.

The recent issue about a zoning map amendment for a proposed hotel on Frogtown Connector Road was discussed because the developer and owner have decided to withdraw their request to build a five story hotel. Since the planning commission had a recommendation on file for this issue, the commission had to address the recommendation, or else the recommendation for the zoning amendment would be allowed. So the commissioners voted on a motion to accept the request for withdrawal, rendering the project and the recommendation null and void.

Another ordinance passed which no longer requires Boone county residents to pay for a license for their pets. They can still register their pets, but a license is no longer required.

EDGEWOOD

Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann came to the Edgewood council meeting to give them an update about things that are happening in the county. He talked about the consolidated dispatch center, and said that they received 13,300 calls last year, and 6,400 this year so far. He said they have updated computers in all police units, and volunteered that his dream, as well as that of the fiscal court, would be to have a unified CAD system in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. He explained that the detention center, under Marc Fields, was doing well and had a population of 600. He touched on the police department, and then the department of Homeland Security, and the Roadway restriping program that they had in common with Edgewood, and animal control, which he contends is better handled by the county instead of the cities. He talked about the Redevelopment Fund, which allows help to cities which have some money to turn challenging properties into functioning properties.

He mentioned the Site Readiness Initiative, and said it is important to have places for manufacturing companies to come to. The UK and Chase center in Covington got a shout out, as did Spark Haus, and the redevelopment of the old Fox Run golf course into a destination park.

Megan Bessey from the PDS staff came to talk to council about the new Z21 ordinance.

The July 7 council meeting will be canceled due to the July 4 holiday weekend.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Commissioners listened to a presentation by Senior Center Manager Marsha Dufeck and Jessica Shields about the mission and purpose of the center as well as how it is doing. A new purchase is two robotic therapy dogs, Freckles and Pancake, which seniors can interact with, a benefit for those who cannot manage a real pet.

Commissioners passed the second reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 6 acres in unincorporated Campbell County.

Another second reading changed the way the county sets speed limits. Each road will have a set speed limit, and they will be included in the road list. This doesn’t change any speed limits.

Parking on County maintained roads in snow emergencies will now be posted on signs in the county to help people understand what rules apply.

The regular meeting of Fiscal Court on July 2 has been canceled, but there will be a special meeting on June 30 at 10 a.m.

FLORENCE

Florence city council cleared the way for 50,645 square foot hotel located on Cavalier Boulevard. The four-story hotel will have 122 rooms and will be a Woodsprings Suites. The second reading of the ordinance passed unanimously.

Council also heard the second reading of an ordinance changing the concept development plan for a .698 acre piece of land between the truck stop and the Waffle House on Burlington Pike. This was to be a site for a motor vehicle sales delivery site, and country cabins was going to add a flower shop and a cabin shed retailer. Council member Diane Whalen made a motion and council voted unanimously to reject the project and the concept development plan. Then they had to pass a municipal order which overturned the recommendation of approval from the Boone County Planning and Zoning, and a document listing why the city rejected the plan was attached. One point in that document was that it didn’t fit the guidelines of the Comprehensive plan. The developer did come to the meeting and outlined why he wanted the project but council rejected it.

A third second reading of an ordinance was held which approved regulations for solar energy and Barry storage in the city. Council members Lesley Chambers and Angie Cable again had a no vote on the issue but it still passed 4 to 2.

VILLA HILLS

Villa Hills council passed the second reading of an ordinance approving the amended budget from last year. Another second reading of an ordinance approved the budget for the new year.

A municipal order passed which authorized an application to the Kenton County Planning Commission for a zoning text amendment.