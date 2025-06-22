NKY Chamber’s Government Forum luncheon featuring mayors Washington, Abuchon and Haas set for July 22

Local mayors from across Northern Kentucky will convene to discuss regional collaboration and shared challenges at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Government Forum luncheon.



The forum be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, at the Radisson Hotel Cincinnati Riverfront (668 West Fifth St., Covington).

The panel, featuring Mayor Eric Haas (Fort Thomas), Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon (Florence), and Mayor Ron Washington (Covington), will address critical issues including workforce and housing needs, infrastructure and transportation, economic development, public safety, and quality of life.

Attendees will gain insight into how city leaders foster innovation, support business growth, and advocate for policies that benefit all Northern Kentucky communities.



“This event is a unique opportunity to hear directly from our region’s municipal leaders about how they are addressing complex challenges while preserving each city’s unique character,” said Tami Wilson, NKY Chamber vice president of government relations and business advocacy. “Each community that calls Northern Kentucky home excels in its own way; however, as we continue to advocate for our region’s needs, coming together in a united fashion is essential as we look toward future plans, development and progress.”



Government Forum tickets are $35 for NKY Chamber members, $45 for future members, and $30 for NKYP participants. Registration is free with an NKYP Event Pass.

To register, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.