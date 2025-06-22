Kentucky Arts Council now accepting visual, craft artist applications for Kentucky Crafted marketing program

The Kentucky Arts Council is now accepting applications for its Kentucky Crafted Program, the Commonwealth’s marketing initiative for professional visual and craft artists.

Kentucky Crafted provides networking, promotional and sales opportunities, as well as arts business training, to support the success of Kentucky artists. Adjudicated artists accepted into the program receive statewide and national exposure through inclusion in the Kentucky Crafted Directory, eligibility to exhibit at the annual Kentucky Crafted Market, and access to other promotional events and exhibits sponsored by the Kentucky Arts Council.

Artists accepted into the program benefit from:

• Use of the Kentucky Crafted logo, a nationally recognized symbol of excellence • Inclusion in the online Kentucky Crafted Directory • Eligibility for the Kentucky Crafted Market and other high-profile events • Referrals to wholesale buyers, galleries, and media contacts • Access to professional development opportunities

The application window is open now through Aug. 16, at 11:59 p.m. Visual and craft artists working in any medium, who are full-time residents of Kentucky and age 18 or older, are encouraged to apply. Applicants should have a well-developed body of original work and experience marketing their art.

Prospective applicants should read the full application guidelines before applying and are encouraged to register for an upcoming virtual Q&A session with arts council staff.

To apply or learn more, visit the Kentucky Crafted program page.

Kentucky Arts Council