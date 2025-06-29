Government briefs: Roundup of news this week from Covington, Newport, Taylor Mill

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

COVINGTON

Economic Director Tom West explained to council how the city has grown, and prospered in the past few years, and told them that Covington is known to ‘punch above their weight limit.’

He introduced members of the firm Camoin and Associates who introduced a plan to take the city even farther into the future with six main goals, accompanied by strategies, and said they intend to build on the momentum. Representatives of the company showed a timeline of how they intend to implement these goals.

Commissioners accepted the strategy of Camoin and Associates for the city and will promote the directives within the strategy.

Commissioners passed an order authorizing Mayor Ron Washington to execute a commercial rent incentive agreement with Feel Something, LLC.

Another order passed which authorized the mayor to execute a commercial rent incentive agreement with Rivertown Vintage, LLC.

Two other similar orders allowed the mayor to execute the same type of commercial rent incentive agreements, one with Pilates on Pike, LLC, and one with Breathe Wellness Studio, LLC. These were on the consent agenda.

The second reading of an ordinance for the new budget passed, with an amendment.

John Hammons, CDBG/Home Coordinator, spelled out the five-year consolidated plan and said it would be on the website if people would like to see it.

City Administrator Ken Smith announced that the schedule for the fourth street bridge is out, and the bridge is scheduled for demolition in January of 2026. There will be a shuttle that will run continuously on the 12th street bridge to try and minimize the impact. They don’t expect the new bridge until 2028.

Pat Frew, from the Covington Business Council, came, along with several board members, to update the city on the council, and highlight the benefits of belonging to the group.

Mayor Washington urged people to seek shelter from the heat, and reminded people to look after each other.

NEWPORT

Newport Board of Commissioners called a special meeting this week to pass the second reading of two ordinances.

The first was to amend the budget for the July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025 year. The second was to pass the new budget which will be in effect from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

Commissioners also authorized a settlement agreement with Gator Newport Partners, LTD, regarding real property sales and easements along Carothers Road.

Another order authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Kentucky League of Cities for property and liability insurance. A similar agreement will be made with Kentucky Employers’ Mutual for workers’ compensation insurance.

TAYLOR MILL

Taylor Mill commissioners talked about a fee, similar to those in other cities, that would be levied on all rental units in the city at the monthly caucus meeting Wednesday morning.

Commissioners discussed the need, and brought up the pros and the cons, and decided to bring it up for more discussion at a later date.

City Administrator Brian Haney wanted input from commissioners about the agenda for the upcoming open house at the firehouse. Mayor Dan Bell said he would like to combine the celebration for Kenton County’s 250th anniversary next year with that of the city turning 70.

Bids were opened for the Taylor Mill street program, and Riegler Blacktop was the low bidder. Commissioners will decide who the contract will go to at the July meeting.

The subject of installing a sign and a flagpole at the intersection of Ky 16 and KY 3716 was considered and will come back up for discussion at a later date.