Kentucky first in nation to capture aerial imagery of entire state, access free to public

Kentucky became the first state in the nation to capture high-resolution aerial imagery of its entire geography, Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week.

These photographs are free to access and open to the public online at the KYFromAbove Explorer. All of Kentucky’s certified 911 call centers now have access to this geographic and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) data, which helps operators and first responders find and rescue people in distress.



“Team Kentucky leads the nation in using this technology to benefit our people,” Gov. Beshear said. “These images help us rescue people in danger and build back stronger after devastating storms. They also help businesses looking to invest here find the perfect place for their New Kentucky Home.”

Mike Sunseri, Kentucky Office of Homeland Security deputy executive director and 911 Services Board administrator said, “The KyFromAbove aerial photography initiative is highly beneficial to public safety. Adding the ability to leverage oblique imagery is another valuable tool in the toolbox to increase situational awareness for first responders during emergencies and better direct emergency response.”

Aerial images also make it easier for emergency management leaders to assess damage after natural disasters and find safer places to rebuild.



In addition, they can enhance:



• economic site development and selection;

• plan and design work for infrastructure projects;

• high-speed internet deployment;

• wildlife management;

• property assessment; and

• a variety of projects undertaken by engineers, surveyors, real estate firms, commercial developers, roofing and fencing contractors, consultants and other professionals.



In the spring of 2024, Kentucky became the first state in the country to achieve statewide coverage of oblique (side-angle) imagery. Now, Kentuckians can view both ortho (top-down) and side-angle photographs of all 120 counties – 40,660 square miles – at a stunning three-inch resolution.



The Governor said KYFromAbove provides an unprecedented view of Kentucky’s beautiful landscape and context for hundreds of map layers in state and local government agencies.



Normally, oblique imagery is restricted to those with the resources to pay for a licensed product, but the completion of this project removes that barrier and levels the playing the field. In the past, data of this quality was only available to Kentucky’s larger cities and counties, but now, every community will benefit, along with the private sector and all Kentuckians and visitors.



The imagery was captured during leaf-off conditions starting in the fall of 2022.



The 2022-24 biennial budget allocated $17 million for this pioneering, statewide aerial mapping project.