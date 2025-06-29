New nonprofit to empower teens, young adults with autism to open in October in Florence

A groundbreaking new nonprofit, Perspectives: Skills for Life, will officially open its doors on October 15, on Cavalier Drive in Florence, offering innovative, evidence-based programs for teens and young adults with autism and other related developmental diagnoses.

Perspectives is designed to fill a critical gap in services by equipping neurodiverse individuals with the social, life, and vocational skills needed for meaningful, independent adulthood. Perspectives: Skills for Life is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping

teens and young adults with autism gain the skills, confidence, and connections they need to thrive at home, in school, at work, and in life. Through personalized, research-driven programming, Perspectives empowers every individual to build a future full of possibility.

Born from a vision of possibility, empowerment, and inclusion, Perspectives: Skills for Life offers a dynamic blend of in-person instruction, hands-on practice, and community-based learning. Every program is tailored to the unique strengths and needs of neurodiverse learners, providing practical tools that build confidence, communication, and independence.

At launch, Perspectives will offer a range of structured, research-backed programs, including:

• PEERS® Social Skills Groups – Developed by UCLA, this program helps teens and young adults build and maintain meaningful friendships.

• Healthy Living Habits – Covering essential topics such as online safety, boundaries, relationships, and wellness.

• Perspectives Membership Events – Over 30 inclusive social events annually that promote connection, belonging, and real-life practice.

Perspectives will be the first facility in the U.S. to offer Surviving and Thriving in the

Real World (STRW)—a 16-week daily living skills program created by Dr. Aime Duncan, PhD, specificallydesigned for teens and young adults with autism.

Perspectives is currently enrolling participants ages 11–21 and is actively seeking volunteers, educators, donors, and community partners to help bring this vision to life.

The Grand Opening Event in October will feature facility tours, interactive program demonstrations, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more, get involved or donate, see www.nkyperspectives.com

Perspectives: Skills for Life