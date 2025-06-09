Horizon Community Funds reminder: Window approaches for applying for ’25 Endow Kentucky tax credit program

Nancy Grayson, president and CEO of Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, reminds potential donors that the window for the 2025 Endow Kentucky Tax Credit program is rapidly approaching.

This is a special and important giving opportunity and incentive for Northern Kentucky donors.

Your charitable gift through this program will be leveraged with other gifts to make a larger impact and includes a state tax credit of up to 20% of your gift toward your Kentucky Income Tax (individual, corporate, or limited liability).

This annual process is a great way to get more funds directly into the hands of nonprofits that serve our community in Northern Kentucky.

The tax credits are available only to those who contribute to a recognized community foundation in Kentucky.



You can start your own fund at Horizon based on your passions and values, or contribute to an existing fund already existing on behalf of several local nonprofits. Horizon currently partners with many Northern Kentucky-serving nonprofit entities and causes to operate their endowed funds.



Gifts may also be made to the Community Impact Fund at Horizon Community Funds, which supports nonprofit organizations and charitable needs where they are needed most, and as new needs arise, in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.



Feel free to reach out to ngrayson@horizonfunds.org for more information about a specific fund that interests you or to start the application process.

Your gift to an endowed fund solidifies your giving legacy well into the future, and it solidifies the critical bottom line for our local nonprofits. It is a building block on which our nonprofits build their services in Northern Kentucky.



Please take a moment to learn more about this opportunity and access the application here.