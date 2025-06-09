Northern Kentucky thanks Conner’s Dave Trosper for a coaching life well-lived

By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

The last time we talked to Conner football coach Dave Trosper back in October, he was telling his underdog Cougars, after battling even in the second half in a loss to state finalist Cooper, this: “I take the loss,” Trosper said, “but you never quit, that’s what I love about you guys. Get back on track next week . . . don’t walk out of here with your heads down.”

Great advice from Dave Trosper, who was more than just a great football guy even if he exemplified everything you’d ever want in a high school football coach.

Which is why his sudden death Saturday afternoon of a suspected heart attack at the much too young age of 55 is such a shock to everyone who ever knew him. Despite his relative youth, the former Boone County High football player and Union College star and Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Famer, was the longest-serving high school head coach in Northern Kentucky, a tenure at the Hebron school that started in 2007.

Trosper’s death brought the kinds of response that his career here warranted from fellow coaches and former players as multiple bouquets of flowers were attached to a memorial on the fence outside the Conner football building overnight.

“We as a Cougar Family are devastated by this loss. Coach Trosper was a great family man, friend and Coach to many current and former players. He will be greatly missed by all!,” the official Cougar Football site tweeted.

That was echoed by Vincent Nerone, now a coach at Brossart, who said: “Dave Trosper was an educator and football coach. He had some great, fun teams at Conner and Holmes. I’m heartbroken to hear of his sudden death yesterday. Many prayers for Conner football and Trosper’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Coach.”

From the Dixie Heights football program, this: “Coach Trosper was a good friend and mentor. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Trosper family.”

From Matt Ogle, coach at Davidson Academy: “Every time I recruited Conner HS, Coach Trosper met me at 6 a.m. with the recruits to make sure we had plenty of time to talk. He went out of his way to help his athletes. He could have retired years ago but kept going because he loved his players. Coach will be missed dearly.”

That is the consistent theme of those stunned by the loss of this beloved coach and teacher. It was always about his players and students, never about him.

As late as this past week, Coach Trosper was doing his thing, coaching in the Northern Kentucky All-Star Game, as the game sponsors at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Sports noted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Coach Trosper’s sudden passing. Dave coached in Thursday’s All-Star football game and, as always, brought heart and passion to the game the way he has done throughout his entire coaching career. We hold his family and the Conner community in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.”

“One of my favorite teachers growing up turned to a friend and colleague,” said Bailey Craddock. “He was a truly great teacher, coach, leader, friend, and family man. Please pray for his family. You’ll be greatly missed, Coach.”

From event producer In-Game Sports: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Coach Trosper’s sudden passing. Dave always supported our efforts to elevate high school sports in NKY but, beyond that, was a stand-up guy with a heart of gold. Prayers for his family and the Conner community during this challenging time.”

For his family, for the Conner community and for all of sports in Northern Kentucky, we can only echo what everyone who came in contact with Dave has already said: He was a special guy, who treated everyone the way they could only wish they’d be treated, who elevated all around him and yet excelled at a sport as a hard-nosed competitor who once recorded 19 tackles in a college football game.

His coach at Boone County High, another great gentleman and Hall of Famer, Owen Hauck, would be so proud of Trosper, one of his greatest pupils, for the way he lived his life – and his sport.

As sad as we are for his passing, just as thankful we can be for Dave Trosper’s life as a coach, teacher, athlete and community leader.